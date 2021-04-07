Peace is a powerful thing, is it not? Whether it is peace between two co-workers, or two neighbors, or two church members, or two spouses, or two races, or two nations, peace is a valuable commodity. Or it may be peace inside our hearts that we need because of conflicts or crises in our lives that would disturb, discourage, or defeat us.
One of the many verses in God’s Word that would encourage us in this matter of God’s peace is found in Isaiah 26:3 which says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on Thee; because he trusteth in thee.”
Let’s look at this diamond of truth from three different angles. Consider:
The Quality of this Peace
Notice it says “Perfect Peace.” Can you imagine that? Not many things in this world have the “quality” of perfection attached to them, do they? This is obviously not the kind of peace the world offers. There is no perfection in anything this world affords us. This peace has no flaws, and will not fail when pressure is applied and will fulfill its purpose to bring us through our trials.
The Question of this Peace
Which has to be how or where can I get it. And the answer is in our text. Notice it has a person as its source. The word Thou at the beginning of the verse is a reference to God. So we see that this kind of peace can only be found in knowing God. Do you know God? I didn’t say do you know “about” God because there is a vast difference in knowing him, as in a personal way and in just knowing about him. This brings us to another thought as to how to have this peace and it is a principle of salvation which is seen in the phrase “because he trusteth in thee.” To know God and to know this quality of peace swings on the hinges of faith. Trusting God initially in salvation and then continually in situations avails God’s perfect peace to us.
The Quantity of this Peace
When we think of quantity we think of a number or an amount, do we not? Well, note the phrase “wilt keep him in perfect peace.” The word “keep” suggests to me an amount that cannot be measured and a number that cannot be told. I think this was the quantity and quality of peace Horatio Spafford was thinking of when he wrote the words to his beautiful hymn, It is Well with My Soul, in which the first verse says “When peace like a river attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say, It is well, it is well with my soul.”