Ripley and Ashland both have Veterans Day events planned next Wednesday, Nov. 11. A Veterans Day parade will take place in Ripley at 11 a.m. and a Veterans Day stew is set in Ashland beginning at 1 p.m.
Ripley citizens can celebrate veterans by parading around the square and saluting the veterans watching from the courthouse.
“We will be on the west side of the square with a Veterans Day Banner, Memorial Wreaths, and flags of the six branches of service,” said Ripley American Legion Post Commander Mike Felton.
Felton said other areas have similar parades, and Ripley decided to do the procession on the suggestion of Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm.
Those wishing to participate in the parade should meet at Ripley First Baptist Church parking lot by10:45 a.m.
After the parade, catfish plates will be available at Grace Cafe and Eatery for $10. All the proceeds will go to the Tippah County Veterans Park to pay for any unforeseen expenses in construction. Felton said construction is set to begin soon on the park.
Ashland’s Veterans Day Stew will begin at 1 p.m. at the Ashland Town Park at the intersection of MS 4 and MS 5.
The stew is free of charge and will be hosted by The Wall That Heals Benton County Committee. Everyone is invited to attend. It is an outdoor event, and COVID guidelines will be followed.
The stew will be cooked by Bobby St. John of Maximum Recovery in Southeast Asia. Paul Clever will be giving a presentation about what the MRSEA is about, and their Patriotic Truck will be at the event.
The Wall committee will be presenting a check to Maximum Recovery in Southeast Asia also.
MRSEA was founded in 2011. Their mission is to actively search for clues regarding the disposition of American Combatants, possibly left behind in Laos against their will after 1973.
“Bobby St. John contacted me when he heard The Wall That Heals was coming to Ashland (in March). He has participated in The Wall events in other cities and wanted to be a part of Ashland’s event,” said The Wall That Heals Benton County Committee Organizer Meg Thomas. “He had the truck (meet The Wall) in Pontotoc to ride with the motorcycle escort of The Wall as it came into town and had the Patriotic Truck set up at the fairgrounds through the whole event. All this was at no charge to us.”
The Wall That Heals visited Ashland in early March. The money being presented Wednesday will come from leftover funds in The Wall’s account.
“The committee felt that with the work the MRSEA team does and the success they have had with bringing soldiers home to be buried by their families, we wanted to do something to help.”
Thomas said that St. John and Clever are very dedicated to all veterans and strive to be a part of any event they can.