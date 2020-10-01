Ripley Public Library and Blue Mountain Library are offering free Fall and Halloween themed activity packets for pick-up via curbside delivery during normal hours each week. The libraries are part of the Northeast Mississippi Regional Library system.
The packets are filled with coloring and activity sheets, craft and game ideas, Halloween inspired suggested reading lists for all ages, and supplies to make two craft projects: a fun Scarecrow Door Hanger and a spooky Flying Bat. The crafts will include a photo of the completed project and full written instructions.
New this time will be a separate set of coloring sheets with more intricate designs and details that are great for teens and adults who like to color as a relaxing pastime. This set of free adult coloring sheets can be requested in addition to the children’s packet or by itself.
NERL will also continue to post weekly suggestions for fun family activities.
“Our Suggested Family Activities were such a big hit during our recent Summer Reading Program that we decided to continue doing them,” says Dee Hare, NERL Director. “Our patrons also told us how much they loved and appreciated the packets we created during the summer so we are so happy that we can continue offering this service to help take the place of in-person programming during this time. We also heard from parents, mainly mothers, who said they enjoyed coloring with their children so that inspired us to find free coloring sheets to offer to adults and teens this time around.”
The staff at NERL are already hard at work on a new packet set to hand out in November, filled with more fall and Thanksgiving themed items. It will be followed by another new packet in December filled with winter and holiday themed offerings. The December packet will also be filled with a holiday gift – a free book!
“We have already begun ordering wonderful titles to give away in our December packets,” Hare says. “We’ll have board books such as The Poky Little Puppy’s First Christmas for our youngest visitors, picture books such as The Nutcracker and the Four Realms featuring ballerina Misty Copeland, chapter books for those who can read on their own and even Young Adult titles by Cassandra Clare and Marie Lu, just to name a few, for teen and young adult readers.”
Photos of completed craft projects, coloring pages, activity sheets or those showing any of the Suggested Family Activities can be sent to summerlibraryprogram@nereg.lib.ms.us, where they will be posted to the library system’s website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us on the participants page.
For more information about the packet giveaways or the library services available during the COVID-19 pandemic, please call your local branch, visit the NERL website or contact us at the email above.