My column is in the "Local Life" section of the Sentinel, and I am featuring a local resident this week: a resident with a smile nearly as big as his personality. He's stylish, outrageously funny, courageous, handsome, and the quintessential Southern gentleman. Can you guess who he is? Hint: he is content to stay in the background and let me take the spotlight. Yep, I am turning the tables on FGG and putting him in the spotlight because: his birthday on May 18, so this is the perfect time to embarrass him!
FGG and I are nearly two years apart, exactly (my birthday is May 15). I robbed the cradle, and I am not sorry! He makes me feel special EVERY day, so I am using my column this week to let him know how special he is to ME.
FGG remains an enigma to many of my readers and social media followers. He doesn't like attention, so I tend to write about him in general terms. If you read the column, you can probably derive that we lead a very unconventional (crazy) life. He is probably the only Ripley resident whose office is in Vegas. He is a corporate-level executive for a national real estate brand, which requires him to fly to various locations around the country about 50% of the time. A virtuoso on the guitar since he was four years old, FGG became a professional musician and toured with his band for years before transitioning into his current career, and we joke that he is STILL "on tour" with all the traveling he does (and I am his biggest fan). He has visited every state, except for Vermont. He also has a passport full of stamps.
FGG is well-known and well-respected on a National level in the Real Estate space. For twenty-five years, he has cultivated a niche skills set (doing mostly mergers and acquisitions of large companies). He's highly skilled at what he does because he has a lifetime of experience, and the habits-of-mind and disposition needed to be a great leader. Unlike me, FGG does not get rattled when something goes "sideways," as we say. He is a decisive problem-solver. He stays cool, calm, and collected when there is a crisis, whether at home or at work. He has a logistical mind. He's way smarter than I am, and I learn so much about how to interact with people and the right way to handle tricky situations and solve problems just from seeing him in action. He never ceases to amaze me.
His dad (Frank G. Gay, Jr.) is originally from Ripley, and, although FGG was raised at 20 South Battery in Charleston(where his father was a hotelier), FGG visited his grandparents at their house on Pine Street his entire life. When his parents wanted to move out of his grandparents' house and live in Florida full-time, FGG stepped in to help them make the transition. We can live anywhere in the country, as long as it's within a reasonable driving distance to an International Airport, so we became custodians of the family home here in Ripley, and have lived here since May, 2020. So, that right there lets you know the kind of man he is: he will do anything to help his family, and he also has a sense of adventure! It seemed crazy to move to Mississippi- it wasn't on our radar, as we were looking at Colorado at the time. But, we threw caution to the wind, and figured if we didn't like it, we would stay for a year and move on, but we ended up liking it here, and we are still here. I love that he is always up for something new. He keeps my life interesting!
FGG is the most kindhearted and thoughtful person alive. He lives to do sweet things for me “just because.” His appearance is a bit intimidating when he is in Corporate Executive mode in a Brooks Brothers suit, Gucci loafers, and a Submariner on his wrist. My mother's first observation of him when she met him was: "He's a powerful man." Well, duh, Mom. Hope was a little afraid of him when she started working for us! But the reality is: FGG is a big softy. He is a goofball when he wants to be. He is fun. We travel frequently, whether it be a road trip to a Sister Hazel concert in Alabama or a week in Estes Park, Colorado. He sings silly songs or makes crazy jokes to cheer me up when I am "on the struggle bus." In addition to traveling and being a comedian, FGG loves black coffee ("like my soul," he jokes), and likes smelling good. In fact, I am used to total strangers- usually ladies, but sometimes guys- coming up to him and asking him what cologne he is wearing. He also loves his guitar, live music, good barbecue, shorts, flip flops, sunglasses, walking on the beach, Mic Ultra, bar food, binging shows on Netflix, cooking on his grill, football (Ole Miss, and now the Carolina Panthers, because they drafted Matt Corral), M&M's, and FOX News. He dislikes yard work, walking barefoot, rudeness, Honky Tonk music, cottage cheese, and drum machines. He is fiercely protective of his family. He will never let me walk on the "wrong side" of the street (closest to traffic, if your daddies didn't teach you right). His parents will agree that he is the perfect son and a great dad to both his human children and fur children. I am forever grateful for being The Little Mrs. FGG. I definitely "out-kicked my coverage" when I married you!
Music is FGG’s love language, so it only made sense to celebrate him with a concert weekend! Friday night, Bella, FGG, and I attended an American Aquarium show in Tupelo, followed by a Sister Hazel show in Birmingham Saturday night.
Happy birthday to the best, most understanding and most loving husband on Earth, my one true love, Franklin Gerald Gay III! It's not just what you do, but who you are, that makes me love you so.
If you see FGG out and about, be sure to wish him a happy birthday and mention that you read this column so he will be extra embarrassed!
Can’t wait to see what this year has in store for you, FGG. Your "cougar" loves you with all her heart.