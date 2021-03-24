RIPLEY • When Sarah Gaillard got engaged to long-time boyfriend, Trevor Jones, she knew her grandmother had to be at the wedding. The only problem was her grandmother, Sheila Barkley, is a resident at Diversicare in Ripley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Barkley isn’t allowed to leave the facility or have visitors. Still, with a little bit of innovation and an unconventional ceremony, Barkley was allowed to attend her granddaughter’s special day.
On Tuesday, March 16, Gaillard and Jones held their wedding on the lawn outside of Barkley’s nursing home window. Purple, yellow and white flowers arched over the couple as they said vows in front of a small gathering of family members. Barkley watched on from her room.
Sarah was 15 and Trevor 16 when they started dating. They became engaged in December 2019 at Christmas in Cotton Plant after seven years of courtship.
“We wanted to get married in 2020, but with all the COVID, we couldn’t really do a big wedding as we wanted,” said Gaillard-Jones. “For a long time, I have wanted my grandmother to witness it. I knew that it was best for us to have the wedding here (Diversicare).”
Barkley has been at Diversicare for three years. She suffers from neuropathy in her legs, making it hard for her to get around without assistance.
“She can’t feel her legs well and, when she was at home, she would fall a lot,” said Gaillard-Jones. “They’ve treated her amazing here. I love Diversicare. It’s an amazing place. They take excellent care of her. They work with her to make sure everything’s still moving right. As you can see, she’s still sitting up. Even though there’s COVID, they still work with her, even if it’s personally in her room. Because of her neuropathy, she’s very immobile in her legs.”
Barkley’s family visits outside her window as much as possible, but Gaillard-Jones says it is sometimes hard to understand her through the window.
“Before COVID, we would come every almost every day. She’s my rock. She’s been in my life forever. I’m her only granddaughter. Out of five boys, I’m the only granddaughter,” said Gaillard-Jones.
The Joneses plan a larger wedding for the entire family once the pandemic is over.
“We definitely wanted to have her (Barkley) here for this one. We only have a party of eight people because we do plan to do a bigger wedding for the whole family. Right now, we’re waiting on COVID to thin out because we want everyone to be safe. That’s the main goal.”
Sarah is the daughter of Tammy Michelle Burns Gaillard and Junior Lee Clark. Trevor is the son of Larry Hugh Jones and Sonya Diane Lewis Jones. The couple resides in Ripley.
Gaillard-Jones concluded by conveying her love for her grandmother. “We love her; he (Trevor) loves her. She is an amazing human being. I am glad she could share everything with us today.”