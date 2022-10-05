It occurred to me recently that I never gave y’all a proper “House Tour” of Seersucker Hall, so it's time to give a tour this week in the column. My goal for decorating our home was to marry our large collection of Gay family antiques with more modern pieces to give it a curated, eclectic feel. Not all the decor is "period appropriate" in our 1887 home, and I like it that way. I mean, have you tried to get comfortable on an antique sofa? It's just not happening. Comfort and style can co-exist when decorating with antiques. I've balanced our antique pieces with modern leather sofas, sisal rugs, and colorful accessories to prevent the interior from feeling like a stuffy museum.
What I know about the history of Seersucker Hall is limited. The house is on the historic registry (along with the rest of Historic Downtown Ripley) as the Hines House. Many members of the older generation who still live here in town have entered our home and recall “having their pictures made” as children in the guest room, which, at one time, was used as a photo studio. The home sits on a double lot. There was a storm shelter under where the current fountain now stands. The home fell into a state of disrepair for many years, until the previous owners, Mike and Sandra Love, purchased the home and renovated it to perfection, all the way to the foundation and studs, back in 2005. They spared no expense in the renovation, intending this to be their “forever home” together. It truly is like a brand new house inside with all the upgrades, yet the original floors, pocket doors, and even original bricks from the old foundation, re-used on the patios and in the three fireplace surrounds, give it all the character one would expect from a historic home. A back porch was added, as well as a three-car garage, with an apartment above it. Sadly, Mr. Love passed away shortly after most of the work was completed. FGG and I purchased the home from Mrs. Love a year ago.
I have mixed emotions as I submit this week's column, because we recently just SOLD the house-- without it even being on the market-- right around the same time that we decided to buy into a family of real-estate related companies, requiring us to move to El Paso, Texas. As fate would have it, our new Texas home is ON THE SAME STREET as the homes I featured in the "Summertime Strolling in El Paso" column: in fact, one of the homes that was published is DIRECTLY across the street from our new house. Everything is aligning perfectly and effortlessly in our lives right now, and we feel so blessed! Of course, we had to name our new abode. It's "Casa Feliz," or, in English, "Happy House."
I have cherished every moment living in Seersucker Hall, and wish the new owners many years of happiness!
I'll still be in Ripley until December, when Jackson graduates from RHS early, and I'll still be writing for Southern Sentinel until my replacement can be found. I will miss Ripley and all the friends I have made here, but I am very excited for the new adventure FGG and I are about to take together!
There are over 50 total photos in this house tour; the ones that didn't make it to print due to space limitations are in Southern Sentinel's online edition. Hope ya’ll enjoy! If you want to keep track of my adventures once I head to TX, please "Like" our company pages on Facebook: Home Pros Real Estate Group: facebook.com/homeprosrealestategroup, Clear Title Company: facebook.com/cleartitleco, and Streamline Home Loans: facebook.com/streamlinehl
