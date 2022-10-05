It occurred to me recently that I never gave y’all a proper “House Tour” of Seersucker Hall, so it's time to give a tour this week in the column. My goal for decorating our home was to marry our large collection of Gay family antiques with more modern pieces to give it a curated, eclectic feel.  Not all the decor is "period appropriate" in our 1887 home, and I like it that way.  I mean, have you tried to get comfortable on an antique sofa?  It's just not happening.  Comfort and style can co-exist when decorating with antiques.  I've balanced our antique pieces with modern leather sofas, sisal rugs, and colorful accessories to prevent the interior from feeling like a stuffy museum. 

