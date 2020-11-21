The annual Senior Citizen’s Appreciation Day was held Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Tippah County Fairgrounds. This year’s event was drive through due to COVID-19 restrictions. As seniors made the loop around the fairgrounds they were greeted my several members of the health care community and other area organizations. This year, 200 goodie bags and sack lunches were provided. Some items in the goodie bags were calendars, hand sanitizer, masks, activity sheets and health care information.. Lunches included a sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.
Senior Day held recently at Tippah County Fairgrounds
Tina Campbell
