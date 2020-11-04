RIPLEY • The holidays are upon us and many of us will be attending dinners with our families and friends. We will consume a bounty of turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, cake, pies and many other treats. We will be eating leftovers for days and possibly some food will get tossed away or fed to our animals.
Some of our neighbors aren’t so lucky, though. They have little or no food to celebrate with. The Tippah County Good Samaritan Center helps provide food for these families but the center needs our help to fulfill this need more than ever.
As a result the Southern Sentinel will be hosting a food drive throughout the holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at our office, 1701 City Ave. N. in Ripley, and will be distributed to the Good Samaritan Center.
The Good Samaritan Center officials needs canned fruit, canned vegetables, potatoes, corn, sweet peas, tomatoes, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned beans or any other food items. During the holidays, sugar and flour is helpful. Any canned meats, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce and cake mix are also needed.
The Sentinel will offer discounted subscriptions to customers who donate. New and current customers who live in Tippah or Benton counties can receive a subscription to the Sentinel for $28 a year, if they bring in five cans of food. A regular price subscription is $39 a year.
Join in the season of giving, and take time to help our Tippah County neighbors in need. A few cans of food might decide whether a child, elderly person or family has food or not.
For more information, call the Sentinel at 837-8111.