“Pull-Apart” and “Monkey Bread” are great served for breakfast, snack or anytime during the day. No fork or spoon is needed. It is great served with a hot cup of coffee or a glass of good cold milk.
Apple-Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
1, 7.5-ounce, package (10) refrigerated reduced-fat home-style biscuits
4 teaspoons ground flaxseeds
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 of a medium apple, cored and thinly sliced
3 tablespoons coarsely chopped walnuts
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), softened
2 teaspoons orange juice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; set aside. Cut biscuits in half crosswise. In a small bowl, combine ground flaxseeds, one and a half teaspoons of the granulated sugar, and the cinnamon. Roll biscuits in flaxseed mixture to coat. Alternately arrange biscuit halves and apple slices in the prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle with any remaining flaxseed mixture. Top with walnuts. In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar, two tablespoons orange juice, and butter. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until boiling. Pour mixture over biscuits. Bake about 25 minutes or until edges are golden and biscuits near center are done. Cool in pan on a wire rack for five minutes. Invert loaf onto a small baking sheet. Invert again onto a serving platter. For icing, in a small bowl whisk together cream cheese, two teaspoons orange juice, vanilla, and the remaining one half of a teaspoon of granulated sugar. Drizzle bread with icing. Serve warm. Yield: 6 servings.
Apple-Spiked Monkey Bread
Nonstick cooking spray
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
4, 7.5-ounces, can refrigerated biscuits (40 biscuits total)
1 1/2 cups diced, peeled cooking apples
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup rum or apple juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
Coat the inside of a 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray or line the slow cooker with a disposable liner. In an extra-large bowl, stir together granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Sprinkle two tablespoons of the sugar mixture in the bottom of the prepared slow cooker. Set the remaining sugar mixture aside. Cut each biscuit into fourths. Add biscuit pieces, apples, and pecans to sugar mixture in the bowl, tossing to coat. Add coated mixture to slow cooker. Sprinkle with any remaining sugar mixture. In a small bowl, stir together butter, rum or apple juice, and vanilla; pour over biscuits. Cover and cook on high-heat setting for two to two and a half hours or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Turn off slow cooker. Carefully remove lid so condensation from lid does not drip onto bread. Cover opening of slow cooker completely with paper towels; place lid on top. Cool for ten to 15 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of slow cooker; transfer bread from cooker to a large serving platter. Spoon any topping and nuts that remain in cooker onto bread; cool slightly. Serve warm. Yields: 14 to 16 servings.