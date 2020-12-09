These recipes are great to prepare and serve for an early brunch or a late breakfast or even a coffee break. With kids out of school and possibly visitors dropping by, these would make great ideas to have handy. You don’t need a special occasion to enjoy.
Honey Nut Coffee Cake
1/3 cup margarine or butter, melted
1/4 to 1/2 cup pecan halves or chopped nuts
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons honey
2 (10-ounce) cans refrigerated Big flaky biscuits
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons honey
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 12 cup fluted tube pan or a 2 1/2 quart ring mold with one tablespoon of the margarine. (Do not us a tube pan with removable bottom.) In a small bowl, combine nuts, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and two tablespoons honey; spoon evenly into prepared pan. Separate dough into 20 biscuits. In small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; spread about one rounded teaspoon full on one side of each biscuit. Stand biscuits on edge, slightly overlapping, around prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes until deep golden brown. Cool in pan five minutes; Turn onto serving plate. Serve warm or cool. Cut into slices to serve. Yield: 12 servings.
Drop Doughnuts
2 cups sifted flour (all-purpose)
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons soft shortening (Crisco) 1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon grated orange rind
1/2 cup orange juice
Mix flour, baking powder and salt. Blend shortening and sugar; beat in eggs and orange rind. Add flour mixture alternately with orange juice. Drop dough from teaspoon into hot fat; Fry until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper. This will be like doughnut holes. Makes a great appetizer to serve anytime especially with a hot cup of coffee.
Strawberry Butter
1 (10-ounce) package frozen strawberries
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup margarine
Mix well. This is good served on waffles, toast or hot biscuits.