These copycat bars taste just like one of your favorite candy bars! Try the easy truffle recipe in our almond-cherry, pecan shortbread, peanut, or indulgent chocolate truffle dessert variations. These simple no-bake dessert recipes will be a hit at your next bake sale or party!
Copycat Musketeer Bars
Nonstick cooking spray
1, 11.5-ounce, package of milk chocolate pieces
18 – 21 chocolate wafer cookies
1, 13-ounce, jar chocolate spread
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons malted milk powder
2, 7-ounces, jars marshmallow creme
Line a 13x9-inch pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl microwave half of the chocolate pieces for one minute or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Spread evenly over the bottom of the prepared pan. Arrange chocolate wafer cookies in a single layer on top of the chocolate layer, breaking cookies as needed to fit. Chill 30 minutes or until chocolate is set. Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine chocolate spread, butter, and malted milk powder. Stir in marshmallow creme. Microwave 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Stir until fully combined. With lightly greased hands or a lightly greased rubber spatula, pat mixture evenly over the cookie layer in pan. In a small bowl microwave the remaining chocolate pieces for one minute or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Immediately spread melted chocolate evenly over marshmallow layer. Chill 30 minutes or until topping is firm. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars. Yield: 36 bars.
To store: Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week or freeze for up to one month.
Almond-Cherry Truffles:
2 cups finely crushed vanilla wafers (about 8 ounces)
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup toasted almonds, finely chopped
1/4 cup chopped maraschino cherries
1/4 cup light-color corn syrup
2 tablespoons almond liqueur
2 tablespoons butter, melted
12 ounces white baking chocolate, melted
Small candies
Line a cookie sheet with parchment or waxed paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine vanilla wafers, powdered sugar, almonds, cherries, corn syrup, liqueur, and melted butter. If mixture is sticky, cover and chill about one hour or until easy to handle. Shape mixture into one inch balls. Dip balls in melted white chocolate; let excess drip back into pan. Place on the prepared cookie sheet. Decorate as desired with candies. Let stand until white chocolate is set. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.
Pecan Shortbread Truffles:
In a large bowl, combine two cups finely crushed pecan shortbread cookies; one cup powdered sugar; one cup toasted pecans, finely chopped; 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup; one tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel; two tablespoons lemon juice; and two tablespoons melted butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. In a small bowl, pour 6 ounces melted white baking chocolate into six ounces melted semisweet chocolate; stir just enough to marble. Dip balls in the marbled melted chocolates and, if desired, decorate with candies. Let stand until set.
Pea-nutty Truffles:
In a large bowl, combine two cups finely crushed peanut butter cookies, one cup powdered sugar, one cup finely chopped peanuts, 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup, and three tablespoons peanut butter. Shape mixture into one inch balls. Dip balls in 12 ounces melted milk chocolate. Sprinkle with additional ground or finely chopped peanuts. Let stand until set.
Indulgent Chocolate Truffles:
In a large bowl, combine two cups finely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling, two cup powdered sugar, 1/3 cup miniature semisweet chocolate pieces, 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup, two tablespoons creme de cacao (if desired), and two tablespoons melted butter. Shape mixture into one inch balls. Dip balls in 12 ounces melted semisweet or bittersweet chocolate. If desired, drizzle with melted white chocolate and decorate with candies. Let stand until set. Yield: 40 cookies.