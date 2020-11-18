“Cornbread Pudding” and “Cornbread and Squash Dressing” would make good dishes to prepare for Thanksgiving. These dishes would go good with all the Thanksgiving favorites. The cornbread uses a mix to prepare like Jiffy or other yellow cornbread mix packages. The pudding is a moist bread that will melt in your mouth. The cornbread and squash dressing is very moist and delicious. Remember to celebrate Thanksgiving with your family this year. This has been an unusual year but we all have something to be thankful for. Remember to stay safe by wearing a mask and abiding by the 6 foot distancing. Don’t gather in large groups. If you are sick and don’t feel good, it might be best to stay home. No one wants this Covid-19 virus and no one wants to spread this virus to their family and friends.
Cornbread Pudding
1 (8.5-ounce box) Jiffy corn muffin mix
2 large eggs
1 stick of butter, melted (1/2 cup)
1 (14.75-ounce) can creamed corn
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 cup sour cream
1 cup grated sharp cheddar
1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x11 or 9x13 pan with cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients well. Pour mixture into spray cooking pan. Use a rubber spatula to remove all of the mixture from the mixing bowl. Place in a preheated oven and bake until cornbread pudding is golden brown and begins to pull away from the edges. There will be some cracking on the top and the center should be set with just a little jiggle. An 8x11 pan should bake in 45 minutes. A 9x13 pan will bake in 20-30 minutes.
Cornbread and Squash Dressing
2 (6.5-ounce) yellow cornbread mix packages
1 cup diced squash
1/2 cup diced bell pepper
1/2 cup diced yellow onion
1/2 cup diced celery
Buttermilk as directed
1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1 (14-ounce) can chicken broth
1 stick butter room temperature
2 eggs room temperature, beaten
1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Add one tablespoon oil to your skillet. Place in oven while it is preheating. Prepare cornbread in a mixing bowl as instructed on mix packages. Use buttermilk as a substitute for the water or milk designated on the mix. Use the same measurement for the buttermilk as designated on the mix for the other liquids. Stir in the squash, celery, bell pepper and onion.
There should be just enough batter to hold the vegetables together. Pour batter and vegetables into heated skillet and bake for the time designated on the mix package.
You may have to bake a few minutes longer to compensate for the moisture the squash releases into the cornbread as it bakes.
Remove cornbread from oven after baking. Allow to cool, but not completely. Turn oven temperature down to 350 degrees. While cornbread is still warm, remove from skillet and break into pieces in large mixing bowl. Add butter and mix together, breaking down the cornbread. Add soup, broth, eggs and seasoning to cornbread mixture.
Mix ingredients together until all are well-incorporated. Cornbread look almost like a batter again. Spoon cornbread dressing into 9x13 casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until dressing is golden brown and set in the middle.
Notes: This is a moist dressing that doesn’t need a gravy! This dressing can also be made ahead of time and frozen.
Allow to thaw for 24 hours and allow dish to come to room temperature before baking. If made a day before, store in fridge, then bring to room temperature before baking.