Typically, the spring is one of the busier times of the year in our office as many people are planting gardens, tending to their home lawn, working on forage improvements in pastures, and the list goes on. One thing that we get many questions about during the spring is fertilizer and lime. People want a one size fits all answer about how much and what kind of fertilizer and lime that they need to apply. The bad news is that there is no such answer that exist. The only way to get an accurate answer to these types of questions is to do a soil test.
With an $8 soil test, a landowner can know exactly what their land needs, as far as fertilizer and lime are concerned, for the specific crop they are growing. By taking the time now to do a soil test you can save yourself a lot of extra work and money on wasted fertilizer and lime applications. After submitting a soil test, you will receive a report with the exact amount of lime and fertilizer that you need to apply.
The other point that I want to make about this common scenario is that typically if this question is asked during the spring, our client will most likely not get the most out of a lime application before the growing season starts. Lime is a neutralizing agent, which simply means that it makes soils less acidic, but this process takes time, typically multiple months. There are even cases where the soil is so acidic that you will need to make multiple lime applications and this process can take a few years to get to the desired pH. When the soil is too acidic, its binds your fertilizer in a way that makes it unusable to plants. So essentially, if your soil is too acidic you are basically throwing fertilizer away. Along those same lines, most plants have a desired soil pH that they grow better in. If the pH doesn’t fall within that range the plants will most likely not reach their full potential. To alleviate this problem, you need to apply lime early enough that it will have time to work before you fertilize and plant.
By taking a soil sample during the winter months, you can apply the correct amount of lime and give it enough time to do it’s job before spring. Once spring arrives, you will know exactly how much fertilizer you need to apply and will get the most out of the fertilizer. Soil sampling is a great tool for anyone who is wanting to maximize their success during the growing season. For more information about soil sampling, please call the Mississippi State University Extension Office in Benton County at 662-224-6330.