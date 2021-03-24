RIPLEY • On Thursday, April 09, 2021, Blue Mountain Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, South Tippah Pre-K and Ripley Elementary will register students for the 2021-22 school year. Registration will take place on each school campus between 8:00 and 2:00 p.m. Students must be born on or before September 1, 2016 in order to register. A copy of the child’s certified birth certificate, social security card, and immunization record will need to be brought to registration. Two proofs of residency are also required. If any of these records are not available at the time of registration, the child will still need to register on April 09, 2021. However, this information must be given to school officials before school begins in August. All registration forms are uploaded to our school website, stippah.k12.ms.us under your schools name. We would like for you to have these forms printed off and completed upon your arrival. You may also pick packets up from the school offices.
Items which can be used to verify residency are: Filed Homestead Exemption Application Form, Mortgage Documents or Property Deed, Apartment or Home Lease, Utility Bills (water/gas, electric and 30 days current), Drivers License, Voter Precinct Identification, Automobile Registration, Affidavit and/or person visit by a designated school official, Release from another school district.