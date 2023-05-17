rip-2023-05-17-living-southerngardening-1

Putting together a successful combination container means including a thriller, filler and spiller plant, such as this container with Prince Tut papyrus, dwarf banana plant, dwarf canna, potato vine, creeping jenny, verbena, petunia and calibrachoa.

 Eddie Smith

I don’t think there is anything more inviting or beautiful than a colorful combination container prominently displayed on the deck, porch or patio.

