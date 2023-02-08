rip-2023-02-08-living-southerngardening-1

Fothergilla blooms early with unusual, bottlebrush-shaped flowers and leathery, grey-green leaves.

 Submitted photo/Fred Nation

January can feel like a long month for me. The holiday bustle is over, cold temperatures settle in, and the sky turns grey for days on end. But it doesn’t stay that way for long.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

