rip-2022-12-21-living-southerngardening-1

Vista Bubblegum Supertunias produce non-stop clear, bright pink flowers that create a pink groundcover when massed in a landscape bed.

 By Dr. Gary R. Bachman MSU Extension Service

At the end of each year, I like to look back at what were some of the better performers in my home landscape and in my travels with Southern Gardening.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you