rip-2022-09-28-living-southerngardening-1

The different varieties of pumpkins are primarily grown for eating, decorating or for size.

 By Dr. Gary R. Bachman MSU Extension Service

As we move further into the fall season, I wonder if there is a more fitting and fun fruit than a pumpkin?

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus