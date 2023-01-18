rip-2023-01-18-living-southerngardening-1

Each year, freshen the potting mix in your containers by adding peat moss and compost as needed.

 Paula Pettis

All of us gardeners are super eager to get things moving in our landscape. And who wouldn’t be, with sunny, 70-degree January days?

Newsletters

Dr. Shaun Broderick is a Mississippi State University Extension Service ornamental horticulturist, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station researcher and Southern Gardening guest columnist.

 

Recommended for you