sg20230821_stump

Any old container that can hold soil can be recycled as a planter. This old wheelbarrow found new life sitting on a tree stump.

 MSU Extension Service/Eddie Smith

Recycling objects and turning them into container planters can be fun, and it is a unique way to add visual interest to your landscape. If the object can hold soil, it can be used as a planter.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you