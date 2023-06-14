rip-2023-06-14-living-southerngardening-1

SunPatiens come in compact, spreading and vigorous growth sizes. Compact selections perform well in landscape beds, mixed containers or hanging baskets.

 MSU Extension Service/Eddie Smith

When the summer temperatures are sweltering, gardeners still have the option for bright landscape color. SunPatiens don’t just tolerate full sun and high temperatures; they thrive in it. They are the ideal plant for worry-free color spring through fall.

