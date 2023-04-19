rip-2023-04-19-living-southerngardening-1

Hanging baskets are a great way to bring color to the landscape. This arrangement contains Supertunia Vista Fuchsia, Snow Princess and Laguna Compact Blue with Eye.

 MSU Extension Service/Eddie Smith

Every year, I look for ways to add interest to my front porch with colorful hanging baskets, and there are many different plant choices and combinations that make this possible.

