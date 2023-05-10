rip-2023-05-10-living-southerngardening-1

The Black-eyed Susan vine is not related to the flowering plant, but both have flowers with a dark center surrounded by colorful yellow or orange petals.

 Eddie Smith

If you want to add a tropical feel to your deck, porch or patio, consider bringing in some tropical vines, such as mandevilla and black-eyed Susan vines.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

