Queens Wreath is a vigorous, tropical vine that produces draping, lavender flowers multiple times a year.

 Rachel Bond

After a dreary winter comes every gardener’s favorite time of year: spring! Here are some hot plants you should try this season. Some varieties are fairly new, while others are making quite a comeback.

