rip-2022-10-19-living-southerngardening-1

This Waxwing Gold has variegated foliage is a range of vivid colors. The orange cast of the leaf margins varies depending on the season’s temperature and light conditions.

 By Dr. Gary R. Bachman MSU Extension Service

Recently in my role as a Mississippi State University Extension specialist, I had the opportunity to promote horticulture and bring back great tips from friends in Florida.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you