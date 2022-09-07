rip-2022-09-07-living-southerngardening-1

For instant impact, choose mums in full flower, but to keep the display going longer, select those with tight buds and just a little color showing.

 Photo by MSU Extension/Gary Bachman

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

September and October have many home gardeners wondering what to do with their landscapes for the next couple of months. Summer annuals are nearly worn out, and the weather is still too warm for winter color to be established.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus