Recently, I've been writing columns about Bella, Jack, and I going to Nashville. In the past month, I've written about our lunch at Puckett's, and also about the sweet fun we had in the candy store on Broadway. What brought us to Nashville has yet to be discussed in the column, and that was that Bella and I had tickets to see our favorite band, American Aquarium, make their debut at Ryman Auditorium!
Ryman Auditorium, also known as "The Mother Church of Country Music," is one of the most celebrated venues in modern music, and, as such, is on the bucket list for places to perform for many musicians. We absolutely could NOT miss American Aquarium's debut there for this very reason. The Americana band, established 16 years ago by front man B.J. Barham, played for two hours straight on that hallowed stage, including both fan favorites and new music from their most recent album, Chicamacomico. We've seen many American Aquarium shows, but this one hit different because of the significance of this achievement. Our favorite band, which began after B.J. taught himself how to play the guitar so that he could set his poetry to music to create an audience for himself, had reached a major career milestone by playing at Ryman. Bella and I were hoarse by the end of their epic Ryman set.
Ryman is celebrating 130 years of concerts this year, and is rich with history. Being a member of the press and writing in my column about my trip to Nashville, there was no way that I could miss an opportunity to write about a trip to such an iconic Nashville landmark. In addition, Bella has her own Americana college radio show in Florida, and seeing a show at Ryman Auditorium gives her automatic street cred amongst other D.J.'s.
Whether you are really into music (like we are) or not, I strongly recommend anyone visiting Nashville to check out Ryman, whether or not you decide to see a show. You may wish to take a tour of Ryman (which lasts about 90 minutes, and is well worth it).
Since 1892, according to ryman.com, Ryman Auditorium has been hallowed ground for artists, seekers, rebels and trailblazers that offers an experience and acoustics like no other. From Houdini to comedian Charlie Chaplin, Teddy Roosevelt to MLK, and from Dolly Parton to Lizzo, this stage has welcomed diverse acts and music of all genres, creating the "Soul of Nashville."
What began as the Union Gospel Tabernacle constructed by steamboat Captain Thomas Ryman as a place where all could gather and worship, is now recognized as one of the best performance halls in the world, the stage where bluegrass was born, the "Mother Church of Country Music," and a place where both artists and fans come to experience that sacred, intimate something that one feels in their bones at this iconic landmark. Call it spiritual, call it mythical, call it the abundance of music, history and magic that happens every week from this stage.
With COVID restrictions now eased, there is no better time to make a trip to the Mother Church as they celebrate their 130th anniversary this year with more residencies, shows, new tour experiences, events, giveaways and so much more.
Bella and I had great seats at Ryman, and I couldn't help but take a picture of the stage before the concert began. Just being there in such a historic venue with my best girl, gave me the chills as I thought about how many other historically significant musicians had graced that stage.
I guess I am lucky that my kids and I genuinely enjoy each other's company. Most 21-year-olds would rather be out with their friends rather than at a concert with their mother, but my girl is special! We really are best friends, and one of our favorite things to do together is to go to concerts-- especially American Aquarium concerts! It was a perfect evening. An added bonus was that the opening act, Hailey Whitters, was amazing! We had never heard Hailey's music before the show, and became instant fans. Bella was even able to get a photo taken with her after the show.
After singing and dancing the entire night, Bella and I caught up with B.J. Barham, lead man of American Aquarium, who has become friendly with us from seeing him at so many of his shows. B.J. always makes his fans feel important, and he is never too busy to happily chat it up with Bella. At the merchandise table, he signed her poster and took pictures with us.
I'll never forget our first night at Ryman! A great memory was made by all, including the musicians. The next time I go to Ryman for a show, I will be dragging FGG along with me to see Jason Isbell!
