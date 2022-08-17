FGG and I spent nearly a week in El Paso, Texas visiting friends. The location of the famous Marty Robbins song has become a favorite destination of mine due to the culture and friendliness of its people.
Maybe you’ve been to El Paso or have lived there at some point. Maybe you only know the name from the salsa commercials.
The city of El Paso is called “Sun City” because on average, it has 302 days of sun every year. El Paso is known for its yummy Tex-Mex cuisine and because it's a border town to Juarez, Mexico.
The last walking tour I shared with readers was when we visited Beverly Hills in July. Although the real estate price tag in Beverly Hills is much higher than in El Paso, I noted that there were several homes in the El Paso neighborhood I walked each morning that could hold their own on any street in 90212.
Located right on the border, El Paso is really a city comprised of the diverse cultures of Texas and Mexico. As FGG and I drove along the border wall, it felt surreal to be able to see Mexico from our car window.
I have an active imagination, and I love strolling the streets of a city and imagining what it would be like to live there. I have a tendency to “pick out our house” in every city or town we visit, no matter the location: Laurel, MS, Charleston, SC, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, Beverly Hills, CA…you get the idea. My imagination takes over as I wander streets previously unknown. Hey, I can’t help myself: I just so happen to LOVE looking at homes! After all, FGG and I own a Florida estate company for a reason! Strolling the streets of a beautiful city or town (in great weather, obviously) is right up there on my list of simple pleasures (along with thrift store shopping and eating wings at a dive bar with FGG). What do you think of the home I picked in El Paso?
I am always interested in home prices wherever we go. Home prices in El Paso are all over the map. The city consists of 181 neighborhoods. According to Realtor.com, there are nearly 2,000 for sale, ranging from $1 to $13.2 million. The median home price is $250,000, compared to $170,000 in Ripley; the average price per square foot in El Paso is $138, compared to $98/sq ft in Ripley.
Here are some of the photos I texted Bella from one of our morning walks around this historic neighborhood in El Paso. I hope you enjoy admiring these eclectic homes as much as I did! These homes, which ranged from Hansel-and-Gretelesque doll houses to Spanish-style McMansions, are in a coveted part of town. The neighborhood bumps up against Memorial Park, with sprawling green hills, overlooking the cities of El Paso and Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico.
No matter where you decide to hang your hat and call home, true wealth is measured in terms of appreciation and gratitude for your life.
