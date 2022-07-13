FGG and I spent nearly a week in California for a pre-Independence Day getaway. Amongst our Cali destinations was one of my personal favorite places to stay: none other than the legendary Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills has a global reputation for its celebrity residents and guests, grand homes, and flagship stores along Rodeo Drive. Steps from Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus are a series of residential streets, each one more beautiful, eclectic, and charming than the next.
We stayed at a fancy little boutique hotel, The Mosaic, on Spaulding Ave., just steps from Rodeo Drive. While there, my love and I laced up our sneakers, grabbed our cups of coffee, and took to the streets of downtown Beverly Hills to enjoy morning exercise ritual. I am sure FGG was annoyed that I frequently lagged behind on our otherwise brisk walk to take pictures of all the pretty homes (and also to text house pics to Bella). The houses in Downtown Beverly Hills might not be the giant, sprawling mansions you see on The Kardashians (although giant mansions DO exist there-- just not in this zip code, which is 90212. You're thinking of 90210 when you're thinking sprawling estates). In fact, many of them resemble homes you might see in Historic Downtown Ripley or in the country club. The biggest difference? These homes, which ranged from Hansel-and-Gretelesque doll houses to Spanish-style McMansions, are multi-million dollar dwellings because of the zip code.
I have an active imagination, and I love strolling the streets of a city and imagining what it would be like to live there. I have a tendency to “pick out our house” in every city or town we visit, no matter the location: Laurel, MS, Charleston, SC, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO…you get the idea. My imagination takes over as I wander streets previously unknown. Hey, I can’t help myself: I just so happen to LOVE looking at homes! After all, FGG and I own a Florida estate company for a reason! Strolling the streets of a beautiful city or town (in great weather, obviously) is right up there on my list of simple pleasures (along with thrift store shopping and eating wings at a dive bar with FGG).
I am always interested in home prices wherever we go. The lowest price of a piece of residential real estate in Beverly Hills is right under $1M. I wondered out loud how much some of these Beverly Hills homes must cost. FGG jokingly reminded me of the old adage, “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.” I also wondered how much a house like ours would go for in this neighborhood. A quick Google search revealed that the price per square foot in Beverly Hills is about $592. Based on my calculations, our 4,560 sq ft Ripley home would cost around $2.7 million in Beverly Hills! I thought about the differences between Ripley and Beverly Hills, with its perfectly manicured lawns and idyllic streets, refreshingly free of both litter and stray animals. "Reality" here was as intoxicating as the fragrant rose bushes lining many of the sidewalks. As I absorbed every visual detail of the landscaping, architecture, and "vibe" of each property I passed, I wondered what the lives are like of the people who dwell in these abodes. What were their stories? I was certain that many of the homes were rentals and were not owner-occupied. Rents can range anywhere from $4500-$350,000 A MONTH in Beverly Hills! The further I traversed the residential neighborhoods, the more questions popped to my mind. Had any of these residents ever been to Ripley (my guess was: probably not). I wonder what these Beverly Hills residents would think if they came to our town. Would they be able to be happy in Ripley? Would they welcome a slower pace, or would they feel restricted?
I then wondered: How many of these families are happy living here? Greeting a few local residents as they passed, sometimes accompanied by their sweet dogs, and hearing the variety of accents of those that responded, in turn, to my greeting (I identified British, Yiddish, Polish, and New York accents, to name a few), the journalist in me sincerely wondered about all the ways these people's daily lives might differ from ours.
I am not a stranger to moving around, and I’ve been blessed to live in some beautiful places. I was raised in a middle-class family in the suburbs of Boston in a modest, well-kept home. My grandparents valued education and helped my divorced mother pay for private school education for my younger brother and me. Many of my school friends lived in jaw-dropping mansions, and that's when I developed an appreciation for beautiful homes.
Right after undergraduate school, I lived in Hawaii on the island of Maui for five years. I taught sixth grade at a Catholic school, shared an in-house apartment with a roommate, and tutored in my free time for some very wealthy families. Many years later, after retiring from teaching and starting my real estate business, I purchased a beautiful home of my own outside Orlando, Florida. At one time, I also had a home in a gated community in the Great Smoky Mountains near Asheville, North Carolina, which was nice, but nothing as grand as some of the gated estates in the Biltmore area and other wealthy parts of town.
Now, I live in Ripley, Mississippi—by choice. FGG and I were on our way to move to Evergreen, Colorado (another beautiful, upscale place) in 2020, before we decided to buy the old family home here instead. I have been asked so many times by Ripley residents, “I bet it was a culture shock moving here—do you like it?” And, so many times, they are surprised when I say that I do. So much of our happiness and contentment in life is dependent upon mindset. It is just as easy to be miserable, crying into your damask silk pillow from behind the double-doors of your multi-million dollar home as it was to be totally fulfilled, living your best life, in Ripley, with a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the simple pleasures small-town living offers us: caring neighbors, friendly greetings from strangers as we walk the square, people who wave as they drive by, a lower cost of living than many areas of the country, beautiful Mississippi Hill Country scenery, beautification projects and development (due to the efforts of Ripley Main Street Association), and the joy of watching our city evolve before our eyes from a sleepy little hamlet into a center of vibrant local businesses. From a reporting perspective, I am so grateful that violent crime is virtually nonexistent in Tippah County, and that, for the most part, as a news reporter, I mostly get to report on the good happenings and good people here.
No matter where you decide to hang your hat and call home, true wealth is measured in terms of appreciation and gratitude for your life.
Here are some of the photos I texted Bella from one of our morning walks around Beverly Hills. It was a fun way to start the day before hitting the spa, shopping, or seeing the sights. I hope you enjoy admiring these eclectic homes as much as I did!