I nearly burnt down our house.
The first week in Seersucker Hall, our “new old” house, mainly consisted of unpacking.
Not thinking, I stashed my extra-large cutting board (that I got for $12 at Aldi) in the drawer under my stove. It was an oversized item, I was fatigued from unpacking all day, and I did not think, “What if it gets too hot and catches on fire?” This is why I require adult supervision, but it was on a day when Hope, my personal assistant, was not working.
So, naturally, as the day went on, I no longer “had a mental tab” for that, and I “squirreled” on to other tasks related to unpacking and setting up the house, until it was time to cook dinner. I was excited to cook my first dinner in the house. I put some chicken in the oven and set the timer for twenty minutes.
FGG was outside on our new back porch, listening to music. I figured I would join him until the timer went off.
For some reason, my intuition told me not to do that. It told me to stay in the kitchen. I listened to that voice inside my head and started prepping a simple dessert there in the kitchen instead of moseying out to the porch.
So, when the oven started smoking, and the kitchen very quickly filled with smoke, and flames started shooting out of the back of the stove, I was standing right there next to the action.
No smoke or fire alarm went off. I wasn’t panicking at first, until the kitchen started filling up with smoke, and I saw the flames. It happened SO FAST. I was calling for FGG to come help, but he could not hear me over the music.
I ran out to the porch, calling, “Help! Help! There’s a fire!” FGG looked puzzled, saw my face, and realized I was not joking, and then very calmly followed me back into the smoke-filled kitchen, doused the flames with a cup of water, fanned the smoke (which smelled very chemical), and remained in the smoke-filled kitchen to figure out what happened.
When he pulled the char-broiled cutting board out of the drawer was when I remembered I had put it there.
What would have happened if I had not been standing right there when the fire started?
I was shocked at how quickly the kitchen filled up with smoke, and how bad it could’ve gotten. Until you are in a fire, you don’t really understand the speed with which it can escalate.
I was so grateful that FGG happened to be home that day, rather than traveling for work. I am not sure I could’ve handled the situation as calmly as he did. I realized later that I was panicking and my mind froze when I saw the flames. Not good.
I also realized I had not yet gotten a fire extinguisher for the kitchen (we have one at our other house, but I just didn’t think about putting one in this house, because it is something we have never needed to use).
I also realized that there were not smoke detectors near the kitchen to alert me.
I shudder to think that I could have accidentally burnt down our “new old” house the first week we were there, but also could’ve potentially harmed my family by being so careless.
As embarrassing as this story is, I am sharing it with you today in the column because I hope my experience will help others who may be ill-prepared for a house fire, as I was.
Although the only thing that was damaged was my Aldi cutting board, it could have been much worse. I was lucky. Others have not been as lucky. So, how common are fires in the home?
Of the estimated 1,291,500 fires in 2019, 339,500 were residential house fires. This means that house fires account for 26% of all fires in the US. If we look at house fires as a percentage of structural fires, that number jumps to almost 94%.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residential is the leading property type for fire deaths (72.2%), fire injuries (76.4%) and fire dollar loss (46.4%).
It will probably come as little surprise that the number one cause of fires in the home is cooking, accounting for 169,500 of all house fires in 2018. This means that almost half (49%) of residential fires can be traced back to the kitchen.
Trailing behind cooking fires are fires caused by heating at 34,400 and unintentional fires, or fires caused by carelessness, with 26,900 fires.
I hope that if you find yourself in a house fire, the column this week will help you to have a plan.
Since moving to Mississippi from Florida, I have heard stories of Tippah County houses burning down more than once, and we haven’t even lived here a full year. I am sure that many of the fires I’ve heard about are related to space heaters and fireplace usage (neither of which we need in Florida), however, I have heard of one fire being caused by an incandescent lightbulb. You just never know what could cause a fire. For that reason, it’s a good idea to practice fire safety at any time of year. I’m writing this column on Mother’s Day. My number one job as a mother is to nurture and protect my children. When you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Failure to plan for a fire can have dire consequences. Here’s a simple fire preparedness plan, shared by a friend of mine in a Facebook group, that I hope you will implement with your family.
1. Have fire extinguishers and smoke alarms (and while we’re at it: carbon monoxide detectors near heater/boilers and outside sleeping spaces) and TWO exits per sleeping space. That means two egress points (for example, it could be a window with a fire ladder stored nearby).
2. Have a pre-determined gathering point safely away from the building.
3. Identify pets and people’s sleeping area to first responders. That means: a sticker on an interior door (those old “Tot Finder” stickers on exterior windows, I have heard, have been discouraged because pedophiles can use them to determine where children are sleeping). Hang a laminated list of residents and pets inside each exterior door to give first responders a lifesaving rubric when they arrive.
4. PRACTICE YOUR ESCAPE PLAN annually. Twice annually, with little ones. Turn on the smoke alarm and let the children hear the sound. Have them leave their sleeping area by one of the egress routes. Next time, do the other point (being careful on ladders, of course). Make it muscle memory. Tell young children that only adults are in charge of getting siblings and pets and beloved toys out of the house. This is an important point. Children who return to burning homes are at increased risk. When you’re all there at your safe gathering point, give high 5s all around. Then, look around and make sure you can see this space from most of your home/apartment/building. The idea is that you can look out and see other household members safe and focus on who isn’t out yet.
Friends of ours are alive because they had a second egress point.
Since the Aldi Cutting Board fire, our family got serious about making a plan. We updated by installing carbon monoxide detectors and interconnected smoke alarms in our home.
I called Jessica Jeter, volunteer fire chief for Blue Mountain, to get her thoughts on local house fires. She asked me to remind readers to keep materials away from open flames. She stated that the majority of fires here are caused by intentional grass and woods burning “when people are not paying attention to the burn area, and then, the wind kicks up.” Apparently, during the last freeze, a few house fires were caused by thawing frozen pipes with propane heaters. She reminds readers that there is a danger of keeping propane inside, because it leads to carbon monoxide poisoning. Jessica wanted me to remind the readers that the fire department is 100% volunteer. If you have a house fire, Jessica stated, “It may take a little bit for the firefighters to get to you, so be sure to have smoke detectors and extinguishers on hand.”
It’s much more fun to use my weekly column to write about thrift store shopping, or decorating, or making crafts, or entertaining. I know this isn’t my usual lighthearted tone, but fire safety is no laughing matter, and this is such an important topic. I hope you will never need to use this information, but if you do, it was worth it for me to share it in my column.
Does your family have a comprehensive fire preparation and emergency plan? Holler at me on The Little Mrs. FGG’s social media (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) or at littlemrsfgg@gmail.com to share your plan with me. Stay safe, everyone!