FGG and I go out of town every year for Thanksgiving.
Three of the kids go to Charleston and two go to Florida to visit family, so that gives us a week of “fun adulting.” I’ll write another column about what we did during our week in Nashville, Savannah, Jacksonville, and Orlando.
So, it made perfect sense that I’d try to cram in a last-minute “Friendsgiving” celebration.
Somehow, FGG scored the last fresh organic Turkey from Aldi on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. I knew that FGG and I would probably opt out of having a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day when we had more important things to do that day, like watching college football in a sports bar (because I have an unsubstantiated fear that the Rebels will lose if I’m not watching the game). I reasoned that hosting a Friendsgiving would give me a chance to show my newish Mississippi friends how grateful I am for them, would force me to fix up the dining room, and would allow Jack, his girlfriend, Ally, FGG, and me the opportunity to enjoy a traditional holiday meal together before we all dispersed for a week.
Hosting a gathering right before a holiday with only a week’s notice causes some wrinkles. Not all my friends could attend on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving at 2:30 in the afternoon. Children are home from school or college, some go on vacation or travel to see family, and some still work during the week of the holiday, which can make attending an event in like mine tricky. Even though four of my invited guests couldn’t make it, four attended, as well as the doodle we are fostering.
Our guests included:
Hope Williams, my personal assistant, who has become my sidekick,
Marisa Crofford, who does my hair, makeup, and spray tan every week,
Lea Samples, who I connected with when I needed someone to make custom kitchen blue and white toile shades, but then remained friendly with me and got me hooked on her homemade skin care line, and Jody Gray, who was one of the first people FGG and I met in Ripley (at Mojo’s).
We shared a traditional Thanksgiving meal (my guests each brought side dishes). I had gifts for each one in attendance (Ripley Candle Co. candles for Marisa and Hope, a pink Ole Miss ball cap for Lea, and a Gay family Rudolph pilot ornament for Jody), and I filled the blue snowflake gift bags with little blue gifts (lip balm, a rice krispies treat, and hand sanitizer).
I cooked the turkey and mashed the potatoes the day before the event, with Hope’s help. She had never roasted a turkey before. We had fun doing the meal prep together. We then began unloading approximately 647 tubs full of Christmas decorations and set up the dining room for the event. We have a blue and white color scheme in our downstairs main rooms, so we went with snowflakes and blue and white decorations and place settings.
I received a 5x7 blue and white frame as a hostess gift from Jody, and Lea gifted me her homemade eye cream and gave me two of her handmade black silk pillowcases, which keeps my hair and face smooth! Lea also gave everyone in attendance her special homemade eye cream! What a treat.
Lauren Lindsey of Lolly Lins Photography agreed to book us for a surprise photo shoot in her new facility, inside Grace Space on the Square in Ripley. My guests and I walked up to the square in our Christmas pajamas, which resulted in a lot of confused stares from passers-by (and lots more laughs).
It’s very challenging to get an entire group looking good all at once. It’s also very challenging to photograph pets- especially black dogs. Lauren did a great job with both tasks!
I even received an early Christmas gift from FGG.
Look who played Santa for our photos!
Last year, I didn’t really have any friends in Ripley. We had only been here for six months and every waking moment was seemingly dedicated to trying to fix up the Pine Street house. This year, I can say: I have friends here!
The turkey ended up drying out because: 1. I didn’t tent it in aluminum foil and 2. I cooked it the day before the party, and re-heating the cooked bird made it overcook, but, even as I was choking down a piece of extremely dry white meat, I was counting my blessings.
The biggest hits of the day were: Marisa’s sweet potato casserole, Lea’s Greek salad, Jody’s dressing, Hope’s cranberry fluff, and my holiday punch.
Holiday Punch:
1 tub pineapple sherbet
I bottle ginger ale
I can pineapple juice
(Optional): pineapple vodka (to taste)
Directions: combine all in a large punch bowl and serve.
I served this in FGG’s grandmother’s antique crystal punch bowl.
The pictures tell the story of our day. Hope y’all had a Happy Thanksgiving!
Also: Hotty Toddy!