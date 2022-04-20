COVID-19 shut down so many rites of passage for young people, from graduations to proms.
Now that the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, formal dances and proms can be a thing again, just in time for two such events for two of our kids: Jackson and Bella. Jackson is a junior in high school; Bella is a junior in college. Both are graduating next year, and I am grateful that the restrictions have lifted in time for them each to experience getting all dressed up, going out on the town, and making memories with their classmates.
Jackson’s Ripley High School junior prom was Saturday, April 9 at The Red Barn in Ripley. Bella’s sorority formal for Kappa Alpha Theta was Saturday, April 2—in Florida, near her school, Stetson University.
It was the first formal either of my kids had ever been to. The same was true for many other participants at these events, due to COVID shutdowns.
A formal is something I am trained for. Jack’s event was easy to prep for: get fitted for the tux at Merle Norman, pick out the tux and color for the tie and pocket square, and order his date's corsage from GG Bloom. Boom! Done.
Bella’s prep had to be done long-distance. It was “all hands on deck” for her grandmother and me. She, unlike me, is not “super extra.” She likes to keep things simple. I had to intrude—I mean, intervene, and, all the way from Ripley, helped to schedule (and finance) hair color, haircut, eyebrows, makeup, spray tan, pedicure, dress, shoes, jewelry, and her date’s boutonniere. After all: 1. I am her mother. It’s my job to make sure everything gets attended to for my daughter’s first formal dance, and she will be the first to admit that doing her own hair and makeup are not her strong suits. Knowing this, I decided to take the stress off of her so she would not have to worry about it. 2. I love photos, and I saw this as an opportunity for her to have some amazing photos taken of her “all dolled up,” as we say. 3. I am a retired pageant queen, and I live for this stuff. Just let me have my fun. 4. I miss my girl. We used to compete in pageants together and have all the appointments together, and we miss that time. I wanted to show her I am still with her in spirit and support her, even though I cannot be there.
I would much rather have been there, but we corresponded via FaceTime and text, so it was almost as if I was there, enjoying the primping rituals with her.
I was asked by Leslie Caviness, head of the prom committee, to help out at the RHS prom. Leslie's daughter, Mia, is Junior Class President, and, for some reason, the school does not sponsor the prom here. I have never heard of "the Junior Class President organizes the prom" legacy, but apparently, it's a thing in Ripley, so, without asking why the school does not organize the prom, I agreed to chaperone. They needed a few dads to help, so FGG was a good sport and agreed to chaperone with me. FGG and I were not high school sweethearts. We met later in life, and we always say we had been high school sweethearts so we could’ve loved each other longer. Chaperoning the prom allowed us to have our dream come true of going to the prom together!
As a side note: the mothers who comprised the prom committee went above and beyond to create a magical night for the kids. I would hire them to plan any event! They had Chik-fil-A nuggets, a balloon arch, a donut wall, a photo booth, a great DJ, gorgeous decorations, and smiles for all the prom attendees. Well done, ladies!
Seeing so many teens dressed up and having fun at their prom brought me right back to 1989 to my senior prom. It feels like yesterday that I was enjoying my high school years with my whole life ahead of me. I guess rites of passage serve as life markers upon which we can look back and reflect, and cherish precious memories made. I am so grateful each of my kids were able to attend their formals, and, hopefully, will also look back on the memories fondly.
I hope you enjoy our photos!