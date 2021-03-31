“A country that cannot feed itself will perish.”
That’s what my friend, Lynda O’Leary’s wise grandfather said to her after coming home from World War II. He saw firsthand the difference between those with victory gardens and those without.
Victory gardens began as a war effort during World War I and II, encouraging citizens to grow their own food. Victory gardens were no minor effort. In fact, during WWII in the United States, victory gardens supplied one-third of the food for our country. Eleanor Roosevelt even planted a victory garden on the White House lawn.
2021 will be remembered in Little Mrs. FGG’s personal history as the year I went from plant murderer to plant mom. I decided that, this year, I would turn over a new leaf and turn my thumb from brown to green.
Creating container victory gardens is fun! It’s a rewarding activity to do with the family. Probably most gardening veterans reading this know more about gardening than I, but for other aspiring plant moms and dads out there, this week’s column is for you.
I have broken down the basics for you here in six easy steps, which involve: considering what kind containers you want to use, knowing what kind of soil and soil amendments you can access or add, choosing what fertilizer will feed the plants consistently, deciding what to plant in your victory garden, and being aware of how to nurture your plants so that you can eventually eat what you grow.
Look into types of containers. Many home growers use Home Depot buckets, but there is a range to choose from. "Smart Pots" are felt or fabric pots and offer the feature of air pruning for roots, so plants are less likely to become root bound. They're also hard to over water, which makes them perfect for beginners. Empty K-cup pods are great starter pots for plants (the coffee residue is also beneficial). Seedlings thrive, and the cups are pierced already to avoid overwatering.
Choose Soil. Potting mix (or potting medium) is NOT potting soil. You want potting medium. This could be why I had a brown thumb all my life: I cheaped out on the soil because I didn’t know any better. I got some very cheap potting soil at Walmart for a few of my containers. Everything died, and the whole thing smelled rotten and gross, and had a ton of flies. Miracle Grow and the fancy organic potting mix I bought had great results. I even did a side by side comparison to be sure, and there was no question that the potting mix was superior (see photos).
Fertilize. The most important thing I have learned is what you put in your containers matters. There are certain types of fertilizers that work better for certain applications. For instance, smart pots drain REALLY well, so pellet fertilizer is recommended over liquid concentrate. A friend of mine claims he has kept Poinsettias alive for multiple Christmases with just Shultz liquid fertilizer.
Choose your seeds. You can use food that’s going bad in your fridge for the seeds and plant them.
When everything shut down back in March, My friend, Lynda (whose wise grandfather was the WWII Veteran who encouraged growing food) told me she cleaned out the fridge. She saved all the seeds from old bell peppers and tomatoes that were going bad. She smeared them on a paper towel to dry. Her (sweet) husband started poking fun at her, saying, “It’s not that bad! We don’t have to grow our own food!” Linda placed the seeds in a paper egg carton with soil, and guess what? Every single seed started to grow! She then went to her spice rack and tried pepper. Yep. Success! She just planted the whole egg cartons in the ground!
Many foods are easy to grow. Sweet potatoes produce, and they make the most beautiful vine doing it! You can also plant pineapple tops. Avocados are easy, too. You can easily plant onion and celery. Such fun!
Know how to nurture. If you start your plants seeds in a small container until they establish a good root system, then transfer them to something larger, they survive a lot better; just baby them, keep them watered, fed with the proper nutrients, and, if they need sun, keep them where they can get the sun they need.
Epsom salt water really helps plants thrive. Use that at least once a month. It really helps with ferns it makes them the prettiest green color. Also, keep all of your dead looking leaves pruned off of your plants.
On my porch, netting is key for deterring squirrels. I also learned that you absolutely must do something to support your tomato plants, even if you buy a patio variety, and you think it's going to be fine without support. It won’t be. Just get a tomato cage. You'll be grateful you did.
Google NTWS (No Transplant Winter Sowing). This is a fabulous way to get container plants growing.
Enjoy the fruits of your labor and eat what you’ve grown! What a great feeling!
So now, you are growing your own food in containers, like a boss. You’re digging gardening. Why not join the Ripley Main Street Gardening Club? It’s new and open to everyone, and they have not even started collecting fees yet. Ripley Main Street Garden Club focuses mainly on the historic district. They will help with JC Nance Park, Blues Alley, holiday decorating around the square, and the entrance flower beds. Contact Elizabeth Behm at Ripley Main Street’s office for more info: phone: (662) 512-0226 or email .ripleymainstreet@gmail.com.
Take your budding gardening skills to the highest level by enrolling in the Mississippi Master Gardener Program through the Mississippi State University Extension Service (misstate.edu).
Through this program, individuals are trained and certified in consumer horticulture and related areas.
In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, individuals are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training. This service should help county Extension offices with horticulture projects that benefit their local communities.
After the first year, volunteers are required to return 20 hours of volunteer service and to attend 12 hours of educational training to remain certified as Master Gardeners.
Continuing education is offered to encourage long-term commitments. Most certified Master Gardeners serve five to seven years. The Master Gardener approach helps the local Extension office reach a broader audience than is possible with only one or two agents. It also provides the local office a way to serve the public and, at the same time, develop a supportive clientele group.
Volunteers help extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.
The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community, and belong to a well-respected and educational organization.
I hope this week’s column encourages you to grow your own food, even if it’s just a few herbs and spices. No trip to the garden center needed! Get started on your victory container garden now and consider presenting your seedlings to Mom on Mother’s Day or selling your veggies and herbs at the Ripley Main Street Farmer’s Market this Summer! The first Farmer’s Market is Saturday, May 29, and will be held either once or twice a month (schedule pending). Contact Elizabeth Behm at Ripley Main Street’s office for more info: phone: (662) 512-0226 or email ripleymainstreet@gmail.com.
Love grows everything. You got this!
Share your container gardening tips with me on The Little Mrs. FGG’s Social Media channels (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) or holler at me at: littlemrsfgg@gmail.com.
Sources: Lynda O’Leary, Debbie Miller, Chris Burrowes, Sandi Harley, Heather Cook, Arlen Roberts, Cita Bee, Barbara Martin, Machelle Holliday, Ripley Main Street/Elizabeth Behm, Mississippi State University Extension Master Gardener Website (http://extension.msstate.edu/community/leadership/master-gardener