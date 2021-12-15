Gina Morgan is one of the most in-demand and well-known Tippah County photographers. Gina, her husband, Drew, and her teenage daughter, Lillie, reside near Dumas in the Pleasant Ridge community. Gina, self-described as “pretty simple,” loves her family, photography, horses, and pretty much anything outdoors. Among her favorite things is making people smile.
I was able to get Gina to squeeze FGG and I in for a photo shoot. I couldn’t resist the opportunity to pick her brain about the art of photography, which is becoming an increasingly popular hobby of many due to social media.
After our shoot with Gina, it needs to be said that her job is a physically taxing one. She did not stop moving the entire hour we were together. From scanning her setting for where the best light is, or kicking away debris to clear a spot for her subjects to stand, Gina was squatting, crawling, climbing- doing whatever she had to in order to capture that perfect moment for her clients. I immediately realized why she is so successful. She’s highly skilled, and her joyful, playful energy elicits natural smiles. When a subject is not relaxed, Gina has a way of helping folks of all ages feel at ease. She jokes around, playfully calls out instructions in her charming deeply southern accent, and, like a mother fussing over her children, carefully positions scarves, hair, hands, and heads of her subjects, knowing what will look most natural.
Truth be told: I may look relaxed in my photos, but that took effort on Gina’s part. The reality is that I am a very awkward and slightly anxious photography subject. I rely on skilled photographers that I have used over the years for pageantry, my real estate career, and my blog to make me look my best. Skilled photography requires more than just snapping a photo. Gina was “on par” with other top photographers I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. I am self-conscious about my lazy eye. She was the first photographer who gently addressed it, and she showed me a trick to make it less noticeable in photos. Gina, FGG, and I were strangers when our shoot began, but, at the end of our hour-long session, we parted as friends.
Gina Morgan loves making people smile, “Even though some folks just don't like smiling for the camera,” she chuckled. FGG is not one who enjoys having his photo taken AT ALL. He grins and bears it because he is married to me and has no choice but to have his photo taken frequently. I can happily report that he protested less with Gina than he has with any other photographer. She won him over. And: she brought out the best in us, as evidenced in the magical photos she captured during our shoot.
Gina showed up to our shoot at Tippah Lake in heavy-duty rubber wading boots, a down vest, comfortable clothes, and a head wrap to keep warm. I soon realized why. Her job is mostly outside, and she must be ready for anything. Gina is willing to do whatever she must to capture that special moment. When we see those smiling faces in Gina Morgan photos on Facebook, one rarely thinks about all the effort and skill required to capture that one perfect image.
Gina started dabbling in photography in 2002 but got serious about it when she met her future husband. “He rodeoed and I took pictures, which quickly became my favorite hobby,” Gina recalled. Rodeo photography is still one of Gina’s favorite things to shoot. Once she began taking photos at rodeos, people just started asking her to take their family portraits, “…and, well, here I am. I can say that I owe it all to the Good Lord above. He has blessed me so much with my photography business,” Gina said.
Gina started her photography business professionally in 2007 on the insistence of her mother. “I was scared to put myself out there. I guess I was afraid of failing, but my mama kept telling me I would never know if I didn’t try. She told me to just have faith, work hard, do my best, and to treat people how I wanted to be treated. She was right. I've just been blessed, that's all I can say! God sure is good!”
Gina said the best thing is meeting new people, especially the kids. “I love the kiddos. What is really fun to watch is the extremes that me and some parents go to in order to get a smile out of the little ones. If you’re standing back just watching, it's pretty comical, to say the least,” Gina mused.
Gina offered some tips for those looking to improve their photography skills: “Lighting, it's all about the lighting. Find some good open shade and shoot away. Don’t be so serious, make it fun or try to, and don't stress! Make silly faces, be goofy, that's when you get to see the real smiles and the real happiness.”
Regarding outfit suggestions for family photos, Gina personally likes solid colors with some layers, maybe with some texture. “To me, it doesn't date the pictures as much as certain styles of prints or fashion fads. White: stay away from white-- everyone tends to squint more if they have on white,” Gina explained.
According to Gina, early morning or late afternoon are the best times of day to take photos, when the sun is to the side, not straight up. “I mean, obviously, you can shoot in the open sun: just find some open shade,” she recommended.
Gina explained that the most challenging thing about the job is the unrealistic expectations social media sets for staging family photos. “So many people think those viral pictures on Pinterest, Instagram, and any other platform just happen. They don’t. I mean: are they great pictures? Of course they are, but what works for one doesn't always work for another.” Gina recommended not stressing and just being yourself when you’re in a photography session. According to Gina, “The best pictures are just families being families.” Her advice? “Be carefree and have a good time. Those are the ones you will want to have one day. Trust me: I know! You will want them all when a loved one is gone. So Just take a picture, or take a bunch!” Gina confided, “I don't like my picture taken at all, but my daughter has a ton of me. And I let her take them, even the bad ones. Because after losing my mom, I wanted them all: the bad, the goofy, heck, even the blurry ones. I wish I had taken way more. Once that moment is gone, you can never get it back. So even if your hair is a mess, or your clothes aren't perfect, just smile and take the picture, because, I guarantee you: someone you love is going to treasure it someday. Just take the pictures. The best pictures are the ones you HAVE; the worst are the ones you didn’t take.”