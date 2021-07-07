Editor’s Note: Bella Steiert is the daughter or Lauren Gay and the guest columnist for The Little Mrs. FGG this week.
Hello, Southern Sentinel readers! My mom, The Little Mrs. FGG, is currently taking the week off from writing her column while vacationing in Colorado Springs, so I offered to take over the column this week and talk a little bit about my experience living in Ripley this past year. My name is Bella, and you may feel like you already know me because mom has written about me here in the column before. I’m currently staying with my parents here in Ripley while I’m on summer break from my college, Stetson University, where I am about to start my junior year, majoring in Digital Arts.
Back in May of last year, our family made the huge move from Florida to Ripley. When I was told we were moving, I was a little nervous because I had never moved that far before, but, especially since my freshman year was cut short due to COVID and campus was evacuated, I was open-minded and excited for a new start. In May 2020, when we got here, my original plan was to stay here with the family for a few months while school was out, and then to go back for my sophomore year at Stetson when the fall semester started in August. However, COVID-19 cases were still rising in both Mississippi and Florida when it would’ve been time for me to return to campus. I also have a compromised immune system, because I am a survivor of Chronic Neurological Lyme Disease. My mom explained that, because of the number of cases rising, and with me being far from home with my health concerns, it would be a choice for me to complete my college courses online for my fall semester, and once things slowed down with COVID, I could go back to campus in the spring. I agreed with my mom’s concerns about sending me back to school during the pandemic, and thought the decision to stay in Ripley for the fall was in my best interest. However, since I had just moved here and was not planning on staying long, I was unsure as to how I would keep busy at that time.
It was very hard having the second semester of my freshman year of college cut short. I was sad during the spring semester, thinking about all the things and experiences and memories that could’ve happened (and didn’t), all the things that I could’ve done instead of doing “Zoom University” in my pajamas. Like many others who felt life had been put on hold, I was feeling gloomy. Knowing ahead of time that I would be home for the fall, I didn’t want to keep being down in the dumps this semester. I wanted to search for opportunities to make the most out of my time here in Ripley.
When we first moved here, my mom walked by the square and noticed the Ripley Main Street office. My mom suggested that, since I’ll be home, why don’t I reach out and see if I could help out at Main Street. I had an interview with Elizabeth Behm and told her about my skills in graphic design and my past experience with managerial responsibilities in an office setting. It went well, and I was offered a fall internship at Main Street. I was very excited to have a great opportunity to make a difference in my community. How the internship would work is I would just help Elizabeth out with any design-related project she wanted to work on.
I started by designing and editing the Main Street website. I was working on the site for a bit before being offered a very exciting opportunity. Larry Cockrum and Eric Melton, librarian from Ripley Public Library, came into the Main Street office one day and asked me if I could design a mural for the library. I was so honored that, after seeing some of my work, I was asked to work on such a big project! I said “yes,” and was very excited. I had done a lot of digital work that would be later be printed: small things, like flyers and magazine pages, but nothing as huge a mural that would be immortalized on a public building for many years. The Peoples Bank sponsored the mural. The Friends of the Library committee spearheaded the project. I wanted to give this piece everything I could to make the mural look special.
The first step was to sit with Elizabeth and look at other murals that were at different libraries, as well as some examples of ideas the people at the Ripley library liked. We printed up the pictures of the different murals, and I then picked up the different elements from each piece that I liked and went to my iPad to sketch up some ideas. This mural design process was different from the programs and technology I used. For most of my work, I use my laptop and the Adobe Suite software. I wanted this mural to look as custom and handmade as possible, so I used my iPad, Apple Pencil, and the app, Procreate. These tools allow me to draw on my iPad like I’m using paper and a pencil, and the app Procreate has digital brushes that can look like paint and other cool different textures.
The main concept I had for this mural was a person holding a stack of books. Elizabeth and I both agreed that we wanted to only showcase the person’s chest, arms, and hands in the piece, not the person’s full body, because we wanted the books to be the main focus of the mural. The books were going to be the eye-catcher of the piece; they were going to feature a quote about reading, or each spine would be a popular book. It took around two months for the entire process of the mural to be completed. I went through many revisions. Many details were altered to make sure the art would look as perfect as I could make it. It took many tries to make the person holding the books look clean and realistic. I made a few alternations of the piece using a quote on the books, and it didn’t look right. Since the quote idea didn’t work, Elizabeth had the suggestion that I make the books different titles from local Mississippi authors and gave me a list of different books to include. After a couple more edits and getting feedback from different people, the library approved the design. The people over at the library sent the file of the mural to Creative Awnings to print out to apply to a display outside the library. Seeing my work huge on display on a building was one of the most satisfying and best moments of my life. I am so happy and grateful that I was given such an incredible honor by the people of Ripley to make art that helps brighten up the community. My favorite part of this experience of making the mural is that I will occasionally meet Ripley residents who will come up to me and say that they love that mural, and it makes them happy.
I have had other amazing, unique opportunities during my past year interning at Ripley Main Street. During my spring semester on campus at Stetson, I was still interning for Main Street remotely. Elizabeth and I would meet weekly via Zoom and discuss the projects I was working on, and she would give me suggestions and feedback. My big project for the spring semester was designing a map for the new “pocket park” in town, Nance Park.
By the end of the spring semester, the map was printed and installed.
I have loved being able to make a small difference in Ripley by interning at Main Street. I love all the people I have met here, and overall, moving to Ripley has been a great experience for me!