If you’ve been reading my column, you may recall that FGG and I moved from Orlando in May to become custodians of the Ripley home, which has been in our family for over 100 years. We are waiting until June, when our high school-aged son is on summer vacation, to begin renovations. In the meantime, redecorating the home and making it our own in its current state is keeping me busy.
I am a serial decorator, shopper, and crafter. I’m still new to Ripley, and I cannot possibly highlight all the great local stores I have frequented since we moved here from Florida and take up the entire newspaper with my column. I look forward to discovering more great places to shop here in our community and sharing about them in future columns. Here are a few of my Ripley “go-to’s” when money is burning a hole through my pocket:
Second Time Around
I’ve mentioned this great little vintage and antique mall in my column before. I have gotten SO many great, one-of-a-kind, unique treasures from this shop. I have 100-year-old distressed, chippy kitchen chairs, a kitchen ladder, displaying my tea towel collection, a vintage-style sign in my family room, various holiday decorations, and more from Second Time Around! I am in there every single week. With over 20 vendor booths, the merchandise is always changing. The prices are reasonable. It’s a very relaxed atmosphere in Second Time Around. This is the place I go to treasure hunt!
Cecil, one of the owners, is always there to greet me with a smile behind the checkout counter, is the friendliest and most honest guy around. He asks if I am looking for anything in particular. He has matched me with exactly what I was hoping to find on several occasions. The guy is The Antiques Whisperer! He knows his stuff. His vendors are great people, too. You can often find vendors sprucing up their booths and adding new treasures to their spaces. Cecil provides awesome customer service and has helped me load my car up many times to help me get home before FGG could see all the treasures I bought.
The best thing about Cecil is that he can keep a secret! When FGG came into Second Time Around with me recently and said, “I can only imagine how much The Little Mrs. FGG has spent in here,” Cecil just smiled and said, “I’ll never tell.” Thank you, my friend! What FGG doesn’t know won’t hurt him!
Their hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. every day except Wednesday and Sunday. They are located behind the old Red Cap Building on Highway 15, Ripley, -across from the car wash and new Checkers - Look for the flashing Liquor sign - merchandise is at the rear of the building.
Gift of Gab
When I need inspiration for my home décor, this is my first stop! The first time I walked into Gift of Gab several months ago, I chatted with Nikki Edwards, owner, about the shop’s name. I told her that Irish legend has it that if one kisses the Blarney stone, one receives “the gift of gab,” and that my mother kissed The Blarney Stone when she was pregnant with me (that explains a lot). After chit-chatting with my new friend, Nikki, and salivating over a multitude of her perfectly beautiful displays and vignettes, I decided I needed as much Gift of Gab décor as possible. I wanted our home to smell like Gift of Gab. I wanted to MOVE into Gift of Gab and never leave. It’s therapeutic for me to be in there, enjoying the aesthetics.
Since my family would frown upon me moving into Nikki’s shop, I proceeded to give Nikki all my money instead, and brought as much Gift of Gab as I could here to Pine Street (and I do that same ritual about once a month now). I have everything from a unique farmhouse-style floor lamp with a double shade, the exterior shade being a metal cage that somewhat resembles chicken wire, to bundles of white birch branches stacked in my fireplace, to silk florals, berries, garlands, candles, and more! The rich, interesting home décor pieces I have from Gift of Gab elevate my interiors.
I am so in love with this shop that I made a Facebook Live video at Christmastime, showing all the artful themed pencil trees, gifts, and décor. I love the offerings in this shop, and I love the story behind this family-run business. When I asked about the history of the business, Nikki explained, “After years of working in the furniture industry Sue Shelton (My mom) was looking for a less grueling job. In 1999 started working part-time at the Gift of Gab, and within a year, she was the new owner. Twenty years later, here we are! I’ve been with mom the whole time, but, due to COVID, she made the difficult decision to step away from the store, allowing me to take the reins!”
Gift of Gab specializes in all occasion gifts, including lines like Aromatique, BrüMate, Greenleaf, Copper Pearl, Naked Bee, and Golden Rabbit. Still, their home decor and accessories are the heart of the business and what has generated a loyal customer base. Every time I am in the store, Nikki is chatting it up with repeat customers, or talking on the phone taking an order for a customer who has moved out of town, but still needs their Gift of Gab!
Nikki further explained some of the ways the shop’s offerings have grown in response to customer needs: “In 2005, we began making our own candle line “S’scents Candles,” featuring unique, one-of-a-kind scents. In 2016, we launched a wood line, complete with hand turned candle holders, lazy Susans, whitewashed trays, and recently added waxed charcuterie boards! Our latest venture has been faux florals, creating custom arrangements and floral centerpieces for our customers with stunning lifelike flowers and greenery.”
You can BRING Nikki a vase of your own and tell her what you would like, and she will customize the faux floral arrangement to your specifications, with flair.
Gift of Gab also offers a bridal registry and baby registry. The address is 1214 City Ave N, Ripley, MS. Their hours are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Ripley Drug
The first time my mother-in-love, Becky, took me to Ripley Drug, I was confused. Why were we going to the drug store? Were we picking up a prescription or something? I could not believe my eyes when we walked through the door.
Ripley Drug is so much more than a pharmacy. It is also a large shop, brimming with amazing gift ideas, home décor, and pretty things that would make any girl’s heart sing. I had no idea what Mississippi pottery was, until Becky introduced me to it. Now I am hooked on Mississippi pottery, and Becky gifts me with an amazing, one-of-a-kind, unique platter for special occasions. The shop is locked up because of COVID. When I picked up my birthday gift, Becky instructed me to drive up to the pharmacy drive-thru window and give my name. I was perplexed. The Ripley Drug employee handed me an exquisitely packaged gift, containing the most amazing platter! The pottery is Etta B pottery made locally in Etta, MS.
I reached out through the Ripley Drug Facebook page to let them know I would be writing about them this week. I was told, “Our doors are still locked. We do offer drive-thru and curbside pick up. We post lots of items on Facebook and Instagram. We also have several tables/displays in our front windows for window shopping.”
They have much more than Mississippi pottery! They also have Bogg Bags, Simply Southern, Mud Pie, Hallmark, Case knives, Pomchie, Dinstuhl’s candies (fine chocolates made in Memphis), Willow Tree angels, several jewelry lines, Vera Bradley, men’s wallets, and a wide selection of cologne and perfume. They’ve just stocked the store for Valentine’s Day, and there are lots of locally made items/items made in the USA to choose from.
Ripley Drug is located at 1010 City Ave N, and their hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (drive-thru and curbside pickup only).
Elizabeth Behm, local artist
I would be remiss if I did not list Elizabeth Behm as a favorite, because I want to buy all of her art. We are very fortunate to have one of her incredible paintings in our home.
Elizabeth is a Ripley resident and owner of White Barn Design. She is a self–taught artist. She works with various mediums including acrylic, watercolor, ink, resin and gouache. She’s been creating vibrant art since 2014 and takes an abstract approach to many scenes, including faces and beaches. Some of her most unique pieces include fusing oyster shells with electric guitars.
Elizabeth works with designers, businesses and individuals looking for original art. Her designs are not pre-planned. Each piece is unique and evolves in the moment in which it was created, coming alive spontaneously. As an artist, Elizabeth’s goal is to create something beautiful that brings joy to another person.
Having a house full of antiques, I delight in the juxtaposition of Elizabeth’s modern art mixed with antiques. I am looking forward to having Elizabeth commission a few additional pieces for our home in the future. Elizabeth can be contacted at the Ripley Main Street office and will take appointments for commissioned art. Elizabeth also sells her art at FarmHouse Tupelo and Beth’s Bungalow in Ripley.
Beth’s Bungalow
There is nothing else like this shop anywhere in Tippah. You. Must. Go. And, bring your kids to this one!
Beth Benson, owner of Beth’s Bungalow, on Ripley’s square, is yet another talented artist. In fact, she is drawing a rendering of our home here on Pine Street, and I could not be more excited! Beth’s warmth, genuine caring, and sense of humor always lift my spirits. I look forward to visiting Beth’s Bungalow any time I can to buy coffee, care package items for our college-age daughters, accessories, art, and more.
Beth named her business after her home, which is a bungalow. And, truly, entering her shop is so comfortable that it feels like you are walking into her home. Beth was one of the very first people our daughter, Bella, and I met when we first moved to Ripley. It has been inspiring to watch her business grow in the short time we have lived here, and I am honored to call Beth a friend.
Beth is a “big picture” person. The Bungalow offers a unique way for her to serve our community. Beth’s Bungalow’s mission is to enhance people’s lives through fun, creativity, and self-expression, to provide education while creating art, to spread happiness by empowering local artisans, and to improve the lives of local individuals, families, and surrounding communities.”
I was curious about how Beth started her Bungalow. She explained, “Beth’s Bungalow was established in 2018 when I decided to start designing and printing greeting cards. The business took on a life of its own when customers began requesting custom invitations, enclosure cards, and other paper goods. Throughout this journey, I was introduced to many others who designed and created their own products, and a spark was ignited! In June of 2020, my brick-and-mortar store opened, showcasing handcrafted, locally-made goods produced in Tippah County and the surrounding areas.”
Everything that is sold at the Bungalow is made by talented people, most of whom you may know and love. The Bungalow also offers a wide variety of ways for you to tap into your creative side, offering monthly art classes for kindergarten through sixth-graders, a monthly book club meeting, private guitar lessons, a cool venue for birthday parties, showers, and other events, how-to classes, such as a charcuterie board class, adult paint and craft nights, and much more. This shop provides a creative outlet and a place to learn more about the local artists and products that we have access to right here in our little community. Beth will have her website up and running Feb. 1.
Be sure to stop by the next time you are on the square! The address is 116 S. Main Street, Ripley, and Beth is open for business Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The businesses on this list are not only local but are also locally owned and operated. I encourage you to shop local whenever you can. Our community is only as strong as the businesses in it. We need to rally around our local businesses, especially due to the adverse impact felt by many due to COVID restrictions. I hope you will check them out to understand why I am so obsessed! Likewise, I hope you will holler at me with suggestions for other local shops I should scope out.
Contact me through The Little Mrs. FGG’s social media accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok, or email me at littlemrsfgg@gmail.com.