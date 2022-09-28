FGG’s granddaddy, FGG Sr, had Peppy the Party Penguin in his hot tub room at Pine Street. Peppy is perched on our porch now. Add humor and family nostalgia to your porch. Life is too short to be serious all the time!
The old crate now has our zip code painted on it. I just used a stencil and paint marker!
Layers of texture and interest: faux fur throw for chilly nights, black and white pillow from Dirt Cheap, and burlap numbered pillow case I made with no-sew glue.
Bring indoor lighting outdoors when possible- just make sure it's protected from the elements, as this floor lamp is. It's only blown over in heavy winds a few times.
The swing features layers of texture with pillows and a throw. I love napping here.
In case anyone wondered about the three kittens we rescued from a storm drain: they’re all doing well, and seem to approve of the porch makeover.
The weather has been getting delightfully cooler lately, and the mosquitoes seem to be going away. What does that mean? It’s time to sit on the porch again!
Our porch is FGG and I’s most-used “room” of our house. I originally published this column last Fall, but it's time for an update. A southern porch should be a welcoming place, beckoning to friends and family to come sit a spell, chat, laugh, and make memories. One of the best things about living here at Seersucker Hall, our Historic Downtown Ripley residence, is that everyone who drives by waves to us as we sit out on the porch, even if we don’t know them.
I used a neutral color palate to decorate my fall porch. I gravitate toward neutrals for foundational pieces because it’s easy to switch out holiday pillows and wreaths and not worry about furniture clashing with seasonal décor. My “go-to” color scheme is white furniture, black and white cushions, and natural accents.
I like to decorate with found objects, which make interesting vignettes and add character. Pieces that tell a story also make great conversation pieces.
If you drive past Seersucker Hall and see FGG and me sitting out on the porch, blow the horn at us!
