These are Dr. Marsh’s medical stirrups from the 1930’s, found in the attic. They look like a Frankenstein device, and we happened to find them right before Halloween. I donated the stirrups to the Tippah Historical Museum.
Nyleen Barnett was a poet! I found this amazing poem about a knight and a maiden’s forbidden love and how they ran off to get married, composed by Nyleen. It is very tough to read because it’s so old, but it’s so precious to me. I imagine she wrote this in her younger years. Typical teenage girl?
This leather desk set belonged to The Original FGG, who was my FGG’s grandfather. It’s cool that my FGG was the third Franklin Gerald Gay in the house. FGG now uses this set on his desk.
Some of the beautiful old books found in the house.
Looks like FGG Jr. got bored during Occupational Guidance class. That’s the textbook all these scribbles are in.
These are all clippings saved by Nyleen Barnett, a relative on FGG’s Grandmother’s side- not exactly sure of her exact relation to us.
This little folder from the Victorian era was full of family artifacts.
We found FGG’s grandpa’s ash trays. These were family businesses. His grandpa’s cigarette ashes were still in one of them.
Our Pine Street House celebrates its 117th birthday this year. I’m taking a break from my usual column to share some cool items we have found in the house since we moved up from Florida over a year ago. Hope y’all enjoy!