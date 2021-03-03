Walk a mile in my shoes, and you’ll end up at a thrift store. Nothing beats a good treasure hunt, and the best place to hunt for thrifty treasures is the Goodwill Outlet in Hernando, located at 480 E. Commerce St.
We have Goodwill Outlets in Florida, and my favorites include Orlando and Melbourne, Florida. I have been fortunate enough to travel the country and check out a variety of G-dub Outlets. I always end up having to buy extra bags to carry home my treasures on the plane!
Hernando happens to be one of my favorite Goodwill Outlets because of its size. Check out Little Mrs. FGG’s YouTube channel to see the video of the very first time I went to the GW Outlet in Hernando last year with two of the best thrifters I know: my mother-in-law, Rebecca, and my aunt, Ginger!
This week’s column will provide you with successful tips for navigating Goodwill Clearance Outlet, also known as “The Bins.”
Prior to going to The Bins, I commit to clearing out unwanted items from my home. Nothing new can come in unless some things go out! This is my rule to keep the clutter to a minimum. Once the clutter is cleared, I get my headphones, crossbody bag, and gloves and get psyched for a treasure hunt! I try to bring either FGG (against his will) or a friend to The Bins with me. You risk another (savage) shopper digging through your cart if you don’t have a shopping partner. I shop for items to wear, sell, or gift when I go to The Bins, and I am never disappointed.
What makes The Bins even better than the regular Goodwill stores is that everything at The Bins is on clearance. Merchandise is sold not by the item, but BY THE POUND! Price per pound can vary, depending on which outlet you go to. At Hernando, the price per pound is only $1.95. Shoes are $2 per pair. Furniture, electronics, and baby items that do not fit in the bins are individually marked.
Be Prepared
While regular thrift stores can be a walk in the park for veteran thrifters, The Bins are no joke. You’ll walk, dig, and touch things you’d never voluntarily touch (used underwear, anyone?). Set yourself up for success and a more enjoyable shopping experience by being prepared.
The first time I treasure hunted at The Bins, it was a little overwhelming. I am a native Bostonian, so it did not scare me. I grew up around women fighting over wedding dresses in the aisles of Filene’s Basement (Google it if you have no idea what I am talking about). I can handle a chaotic shopping environment, but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Just watch FGG on my YouTube video, and you will see that this Brooks Brothers boy is totally out of his element at The Bins.
My suggestion is to just observe for a little while when you first arrive at The Bins to get your bearings and create a plan. Bins are rolled in and out from the back room all day long, and the merchandise on the sales floor is always changing. If all the bins are out on the sales floor, walk around and see which bins appeal to you the most.
I wear rubber gloves (the fitted medical type) covered by work gloves/gardening gloves. Bring an extra pair of rubber gloves. If my outer gloves begin to feel too bulky, I will remove them, but the rubber gloves can get gross and torn, so an extra pair is helpful. Pay attention to the signs regarding weight and pricing so you can add items if it will bring you over the threshold to receive a cheaper price. At the Hernando Goodwill Outlet, the scales are by the register, and customers roll their carts onto the scales at the registers. Sometimes, the cashiers will tell you when you are close, and you can grab something to bring you over the cheaper price threshold.
As previously suggested, bring a friend or spouse. Not only can they help watch your cart if you need to use the restroom, but you can also assist each other while looking for targeted items more efficiently. Two is better than one! Remember that there are no dressing rooms, so you might want to consider wearing form-fitting clothing, like leggings and a tank top, if you want to slip an item over your head or pull pants up over your leggings to see if they will fit. I always wore flip flops to the Outlets in Florida to make a quick-change over my clothes even easier.
Be Patient
Digging through items that don’t meet your expectations can be disappointing and discouraging. Trust me, even I deal with the heartbreak of “the one that got away” sometimes, but it’s so important to be patient and keep digging. Remember to look at every piece because you never know what you might be passing on.
Something that keeps me motivated and encouraged is listening to music. So, don’t forget your headphones!
Most customers shopping at The Bins are friendly. However, new bins being rolled out can create a frenzy. People throw things around that they don’t want, which can be annoying when searching through a bin, and unwanted items are getting tossed in your direction. Sometimes, tossing items out of the way can break them. Why break it when someone else may want that item? I try to be gentle with items I discard. I try not to discard items where someone else is trying to dig. If everyone at The Bins would commit to placing items aside, rather than ripping furiously and carelessly through everything, the vibe would be a lot less chaotic and a lot more pleasant.Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
It is so crazy that you may want to document your shopping, as I did. It must be seen to be believed. Just be careful if you try to record your shopping experience. Some people can get nasty if they think you are filming them without permission (and that goes for everywhere, not just at The Bins, but resellers definitely do not want footage of them floating around buying discounted merchandise to sell for a profit online). Nothing ventured, nothing gained, and even with the lack of etiquette of some of the shoppers and the ensuing chaos, it’s still worth going to The Bins because of the amazing deals you can find!
Follow the Rules
There are some general rules about shopping at The Bins that you should follow so you don’t get kicked out. Most Goodwill Outlets have security guards because things can get out of hand, and if you don’t follow the rules, you may be asked to leave. You can’t touch anything from the new bins until all of them are out. Normally, 6-8 new bins get rolled out at once. The workers or the security guard will manage the shoppers if they try to touch the bins before they are ready. They will let everyone know when it’s okay to start hunting through the new bins. If you spy something interesting sticking out of a new bin as they are being wheeled out, go right to that spot and stand in front of it, behind the marked lines. Everyone lines up, and if you are not in a spot, you won’t get first pick. Just be prepared for a mad dash to the new bins when they are all rolled out, and everyone is given the okay to start picking through them!
Be Selective
One man’s junk is another man’s treasure. People overlook treasures in bins all the time, so don’t stress. Just go through the bins carefully so that YOU don’t miss a treasure. If you are on the fence about an item, put it in your cart anyway, and then set aside time at the end of your shopping experience, before you roll your cart onto the scale, to eliminate items from your cart that you decide not to buy.
This goes hand-in-hand with setting a budget. While it can be tempting to take everything home and eliminate there, it’s not a smart choice. Find a corner of the store and go through every single piece. Check for stains, rips, odors, or discoloration. Turn the item inside out and make sure there are no imperfections. Trust me, there is nothing more discouraging than getting home to a bag of items that you can’t wear, sell, or gift. It pays to be choosy.
Set a Time Limit
Time flies when you’re having fun. An hour feels like ten minutes when I’m digging through pounds of items.
During my recent trip to The Bins, I decided to set a two-hour limit to see how it would go. I thrifted for two hours and eliminated for 30 minutes. While I went over the limit, it felt great to know that I could find dozens of pieces in just a few hours.
Set a Budget
Just like setting a time limit, setting a budget helps keep you on track. It’s tempting to say yes to everything knowing that each item is usually less than one dollar at the Clearance Center. Setting a budget keeps me focused on items that match my style, favorite brands, and expectations.
An easy number to start with is $20. It’s a big enough budget to get you dozens of items, yet small enough to not have you feeling guilty of your purchase.
You will see pro resellers at The Bins. They are easy to spot, and they normally work in pairs or groups, and tend to be at the right place at the right time. With these tips, you will be shopping like the pros at the Goodwill Outlet in no time! The key is to stay on your toes and have FUN!
Some great finds I have found at the bins are:
A Brand new Hobby Lobby NOEl extra large wooden Christmas sign with the $99.99 price tag still on the back!
Antique quilts
Adidas jacket I sold online for $164.99
An authentic leather COACH purse for Bella, in excellent condition
My YouTube Channel documents my Hernando haul so you can see everything I bought.
