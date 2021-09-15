2019 was the biggest year in Mississippi tourism.
Then, the Pandemic hit, and that all changed. Tourism dried up, hurting a lot of local businesses.
Now that restrictions are being lifted, why not consider a little road trip? A weekend getaway doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and can provide a fun opportunity to connect with loved ones, while stimulating the Mississippi economy once more. I’ll be offering occasional Mississippi travel suggestions here in the column.
This week, I’ll be writing about our quick weekend getaway to Laurel!
FGG and I recently celebrated our wedding anniversary. Here’s the replay of the conversation the morning we were itching to go somewhere to celebrate:
FGG: “What kind of place do you feel like going to?”
He was thinking about taking me to a nice hotel and restaurant in Memphis or Birmingham.
Me: “Someplace in Mississippi that we’ve never been before that’s pretty and has good food and shopping.”
I’ve been wanting to come to Laurel since we moved to Mississippi, so we decided to come stay the night and celebrate! I love Ripley, and I envision it turning into a Laurel-esque town. I have this fantasy that Ben and Erin Napier from the HGTV show Home Town, who pretty much put Laurel “on the map” for their amazing renovations of humble dwellings on the popular show, will somehow magically appear in Ripley and transform it into another Laurel. I had to go check it out in person!
If you have been living under a rock, you may not be familiar with Erin and Ben Napier or their HGTV show. Their passion for small-town revitalization and American craftsmanship is evident in their store, Laurel Mercantile Co., where they design and manufacture heirloom wares and durable goods made exclusively in the United States. They live in Laurel with their daughters, Helen and Mae, where they restore homes on HGTV’s Home Town. I knew I probably woudn't experience a Ben and Erin sighting on the weekend (they actually still work in their stores in town), but I was excited to go to Laurel, nonetheless!
We threw our stuff in bags, got out of the house in an hour, and on the road, and, a little over three hours later, we were in Laurel. It was a quick overnight getaway, and we were not hitting all the tourist destinations. We just wanted to drive around, see Ben and Erin’s shops, do some shopping, eat some bar food, have a nice dinner somewhere, and come home. It turned out Laurel was a good place to do just that.
I made a friend in my first five minutes in Laurel (shocking, I know). Elana Lawson is the owner of Peddler’s JunkTion, which was our first stop. I bought some cute Ole Miss earrings and a Mississippi necklace, window shopped while Frank sat in 320 Fifth Street and had a beer.
Elana was helpful in providing some information for visitors. She said:
“We are so glad you came and wish you could have stayed longer. Our streets are being renovated, and this is something that has been ongoing for a while, but it will be great once complete . We have a top-notch museum, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, that was Mississippi’s first museum founded in 1923. Our local Veterans' Memorial Museum is also a great tribute to our veterans. Our Downtown area continues to grow, with new shops and restaurants . There are other great areas around the city and county that are also worth exploring. Landrum’s Homestead and Village is only a few miles out of town, and they have over eighty-five buildings and displays, and also host a great event for the Holidays, usually after Thanksgiving. The shops and restaurants where we are located are called the Warehouse District, because the buildings were once kilns and warehouses for our timber industry. Some other local favorites not right in town are David’s Grocery, where you can get a plate lunch daily and dinner on Thursday and Friday ( Erin and Ben can often be seen there too ). We encourage guests to explore the surrounding areas also for a full experience of our great little town. We love having so many people visiting and are thankful for each one.”
If you are a walker, like we are, Historic Downtown Laurel is a good place to get in your daily walk. We walked 2.7 miles around downtown Laurel and enjoyed the churches and varied, historic architecture of the homes, which range from quaint to grandiose.
Our ratings for Laurel:
The downtown area:
Architecture and charm of the historic downtown neighborhood: 8.5/10
Shopping and restaurants: 7/10: There are lots of boutiques, and, of course, lots of secondhand stores! Peddler’s JunkTion and The Rusty Chandelier were among my favorites.
We enjoyed our anniversary dinner, sitting at the bar as usual, at The Loft. The steaks were delicious! We also enjoyed the atmosphere and food at 320 Fifth Street (good burgers). Before we left, my friend, Sharon Goolsby, recommended eating at Miss Pearl’s, but we did not make it there. We will check it out next time.
Some other things to take into consideration if you make a trip to Laurel:
There is an app to help you see what’s going on around town (visit Laurel and Jones County App). Visit the Library downtown. They have public bathrooms there (and there aren’t enough public bathrooms in Laurel). Most of the tours are done at the library. It is a beautiful building. The people there can give you great advice about what to do while you are in town and any events that might be happening while you are there.
There are two libraries in Laurel. Besides the public library, there is the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Library. Lauren Rogers (a man), died very young. He came from a very wealthy family. They were in the lumber industry. The town was established by the wealth of yellow pine. Lauren’s family created this library as a memorial. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Library is a reference library of more than 10,000 volumes specializing in art history and art reference with emphasis on the Museum collections. Included are books, periodicals, exhibition catalogues and other research materials, many of which are historically significant. The Library materials are non-circulating and may be used only within the Library.
Of special note are reference materials dealing with American art, Native American art, Japanese art emphasizing the Japanese Woodblock Prints, and Georgian silver.
Currently, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Library is featuring two exhibitions:
1. he Way Home: Photographs by Chad Edwards, Micah Green, Chuck Hemard, Jessica Ingram and Alexis McGrigg
July 27 – October 31, 2021
Sanderson and Christian Galleries
The Way Home celebrates the range of work being produced by five Southern photographers. Each artist is showcased by a thematic body of work, covering topics such as a celebration of industry and an examination of its effects on our region’s landscape, the struggles and triumphs of life in the South, and place and identity as they relate to the concept of home.
2. Paste and Cut: Contemporary Sculpture in Plaster
Lower Level Galleries
August 31 – November 7, 2021
Visitors to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art are greeted in a lobby richly decorated with golden oak paneling and cork floors. They may not notice that the ornamentation continues above, with a ceiling featuring beautiful plaster work. The design was suggested by Charles J. Watson of the Chicago interior decorating firm Watson and Walton, created by Frederick Mottas, and executed by the French-American master craftsman Léon Herman. It features low relief depictions of flora, fauna, and celestial bodies. In honor of this enchanting adornment, and in a continuation of a series of exhibitions that celebrate how artists are breathing new life into techniques and forms found in centuries-old art and design, the Museum presents this exhibition of works in plaster by contemporary artists Amy Kann, Jedediah Morfit, and Mark Webber. Their works show the effectiveness of utilizing the medium in traditional, conceptual, and abstract forms.
The hours of the Museum Library & Archives are 10:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. For research assistance, please make an appointment by calling 601-649-6374.
On Instagram- check out
1 Laurel Main Street,
2 Visit Laurel Jones County,
3 Laurel MS Official,
These should be enough to get you connected to other sites.
Have you ever been to Laurel? Were there things that you did that I neglected to mention? If you go to Laurel, be sure to share pictures of your trip with me! Holler at me at: littlemrsfgg@gmail.com or catch up with me on one my my Little Mrs. FGG social media pages on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok!