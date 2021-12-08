I don’t know if y’all have figured it out yet, but we love Ripley for many reasons, among them is shopping at First Monday. Y’all know I live for a bargain, AND I love shopping local.
At First Monday, Bella and I found some great, affordable Christmas “happies” while we were there, too!
Our friends, Jerry and Allison Windham, are the owners of this EPIC once-monthly flea market that’s been running since 1893.
Bella just got back to Mississippi on Saturday evening for a month. The first place she wanted to go was First Monday!
Check out our fun photos. Bella got a “croc” style charm bracelet, Christmas gifts for her brother with her birthday money, and a soft serve swirled ice cream cone! We found something cute for someone special who will be reading this, so I cannot ruin the surprise! We checked out all the art and antiques. I bought 2 little framed vintage oil paintings- only $1/each! Honestly was so pleased to see such a great variety of items for sale. Met some nice vendors snd tried some delicious food samples.
We had a lot of laughs- and it allowed me a place to stall Bella, because, when we got back home, all her friends were waiting to surprise her! FGG did a great job coordinating setup and hiding the friends while we were gone! We also made sure to get some shots from her party as well.
We love our adopted hometown and all our Ripley friends!
Thanks again to Jerry and Allison of First Monday Trade Days and Flea Market for helping me to pull it off!
In case you are wondering: the next one is January 1-2.
Thanks to all our friends who attended Bella’s surprise party. It was a day she will never forget. We haven’t lived here very long but the friendships we have made here will last forever!