I turned 50 on May 15. Stress eating during two moves in a year, combined with unhealthy eating habits I developed during the pandemic, it seemed as though I blinked and had gained 15 pounds. It became my goal to lose "The COVID 15" by the 15th for my birthday.
I don't know what I thought I could achieve in a month. I know that 15 pounds was a lofty goal. But, I'm happy to say: I've lost an average of two pounds per week with a combination of keto and intermittent fasting.
Although I'm still seven pounds away from my goal, it's only been a little over a month since I've really gotten serious about resetting my weight to my pre-COVID self. This former national pageant titleholder wasn't about to NOT be fabulous when I turned 50, but all vanity aside: my main reason for losing weight was my health. As a mother, wife, daughter, and friend, It's important to me to be around to celebrate many more birthdays. I was recently in the emergency room with uncontrolled hypertension, and it scared me. It was time to reclaim my health. So, if you are struggling with the COVID 15 (or the COVID 30, in some cases), this week's column is for you.
I'm losing weight doing the ketogenic diet with intermittent fasting.
The keto diet is a low carb, high fat diet. It lowers blood sugar and insulin levels and shifts the body's metabolism away from carbs and toward fat and ketones. Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. It's currently very popular in the health and fitness community.
I'm not a weight loss expert, and I'm not a doctor. This is not medical advice, just what I discovered from doing keto myself, combined with intermittent fasting. Please consult your doctor before beginning any weight loss plan.
Put your scale away into a deep, dark, lonely pit. That same pit it tosses you into despair every time you get on it. GET RID OF IT! If you must weigh yourself, do it NO MORE than once a month.
Get "fat adapted" and go with the flow. For the first two weeks on keto, you're getting "fat adapted." Fat adaptation is a long-term metabolic adjustment to ketosis, a state in which your body burns fat for fuel instead of carbs. It's commonly claimed as one of the benefits of the keto diet. According to healthline.com, fat adaptation is said to result in decreased cravings, increased energy levels, and improved sleep.
Tracking your macros can help you maintain ketosis and help assures you'll be following a high fat, moderate protein, very low carb plan. This is important because precise intakes of macros lead to better results, including weight loss and body composition changes. Fat is a macronutrient. There are three macronutrients: protein, fats and carbohydrates. Macronutrients are nutrients that provide calories or energy. Large amounts are required to sustain life, hence the term "macro," according to the University of Illinois McKinley Health Center.
When losing weight, your fat macro is more of a goal than a target since you have fat to burn. Keep doing the right thing, and start tracking.
I use MyFitnessPal App to track my macros.
You can have up to 20 g of carbs per day on keto. For weight loss, limit carbs to 10-12 g/max per day on keto, or it triggers carb cravings.
Sugar alcohols come in the form of ingredients such as glycerin, mannitol, sorbitol, xylitol, erythritol, isomalt, lactitol and maltitol. To calculate Net Carb count with sugar alcohols, simply subtract grams of sugar alcohols (including glycerin), as well as fiber, from total grams of carbs.
My Macros:
80% fat 75g
15% protein 55g
5% carb 10 g
You may have stevia and natural sweeteners on keto, but I'd avoid or restrict them because they can stall weight loss. I stalled until I cut out the stevia (and the keto baking)! Keep it clean if you want to lose. No baking!
If you stall, you can jumpstart weight loss again by doing a three-day egg fast or three-day ground beef and butter fast. This totally helped me. Search Pinterest for instructions.
Christina Oman is an emotional eating coach with a huge online following. She has been morbidly obese. Through her keto weight loss journey, she has lost more than 100 pounds. "Mindset matters most," she says, when embarking on your weight loss journey.
She advises checking blood glucose levels.
She only tracks carbs.
Christina says, "Keep carbs to 20g or below," and keeps her own carb count to 10g per day.
Avoid anything growing below ground! That includes peanuts.
So, what do you eat on keto?
Keto Christina (Christina Oman) offers suggested meal plans:
Breakfast: 2 Bacon and 1 egg
Lunch: Romaine Tomatoes
Mozzarella
Basil
Olive oil
Salt
Mortadella
Salami
Dinner:
Keep it light!
90-second bread, toasted
Lunch:
Toasted pine nuts
Garlic mayo to dip chicken
Chorizo in a salad
Another meal plan:
Breakfast:
Warm water with lemon in the morning
2 Bacon
2 eggs
Lunch:
Chicken leg or steak
Great dinner example:
Ribeye cooked in Kerrygold butter
Brussels sprouts
Conversely, you could do 1,000 calories from one meal if you're only eating one meal per day. This is an option for intermittent fasting.
Change eating times if eating one meal per day.
You may eat:
Eggs
Avocado (don't count carbs)
Cream cheese: the "light" ones are higher in carbs than the full-fat ones, so avoid anything "light"
Natural cheeses are the best, but still, read the label
Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil
Fatty fish or fish oil supplement
Butter
Peanuts are legumes. They are not keto, and they'll make you hungrier. No peanut butter is allowed on keto, even though there are supposed "keto recipes" out there using it! Just look on Pinterest, and you'll see.
Chicken breast doesn't have enough fat for keto.
Eat "full fat" chicken instead.
Good choices: Butter, olives, cheese, bacon, and eggs.
Eat meals; do not snack.
Intermittent Fasting
Try, if you can, to intermittent fast. Fasting, for some of us, is very useful and brings discipline with eating. I generally fast from 6 p.m. until noon the next day. I eat greens and lots of fat-loaded salad. I'll talk more about my intermittent fasting journey next week in the column, but, if you cannot wait until then, go get The Obesity Code by Dr. Jason Fung (the book is also available on audible, and he also has a very helpful YouTube channel).
How I lost the belly weight:
- No snacking between meals because it spikes insulin and that causes belly weight
- Try to stick to two meals a day during an 8-hour period or shorter (or try one meal a day): again, this is to reap the benefits of combining intermittent fasting with keto)
- Eat 3-6 ounces fatty meat/protein per meal
- Eat 7 cups of veggies per day to flush fat out of liver and get potassium, otherwise, you could get fatty liver
- No sugar!
- Eat healthy fats (you won't be hungry. Fat doesn't increase insulin)
- NO fat bombs (there are Pinterest recipes galore, and they can be yummy, but they can also push you over your daily limits)
- MCT oil increases fat burning
- Potassium fixes insulin resistance
- Apple Cider vinegar improves insulin resistance
- Chromium
- B vitamins
- Nutritional yeast
- Full-body resistance training is helpful
- Get more sleep (the growth hormone stimulates fat burning)
- Allow your body recovery time from high-intensity training-don't train every day.
Other considerations:
- Bloating can result from too much kale or broccoli, or too many nuts.
- MSG can be hidden as modified good starch. Read labels.
- Restaurant foods can be high in sodium. Be mindful and drink lots of water.
Food Prep Tips:
DietDoctor.com has keto recipes dinner rolls, breakfast lasagna, bacon, veggies for salads, chili, egg roll in a bowl, soups, riced cauliflower, caulimash, and fathead pizza crusts.
Quiche
This one isn't anything fancy: 8 eggs, 1/2 cup shredded cheddar, salt, pepper. Just combine ingredients and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. I usually add spinach or broccoli with sausage and a little heavy cream. The combinations are endless.
Enchilada: just lay down parchment paper on a cookie sheet, spread shredded cheddar to cover the cookie sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until melted. Add a row of seasoned shredded chicken, then roll it up like a log. Use a pizza cutter to make small sections. Add desired toppings.
Resources:
Facebook keto and intermittent fasting groups are full of great tips and are places where you can troubleshoot.
The Obesity Code by Dr. Jason Fung
The work of Dr. Eric Berg. He has lots of YouTube videos about keto, and several Facebook groups are dedicated to his work. Dr. Berg is a chiropractor who specializes in weight loss through nutritional and natural methods. His private practice is located in Alexandria, Virginia.
Watch "Butter Bob" and "Keto Christina" (Christina Oman) on YouTube
Listen to the "Two Keto Dudes" podcast.
Are you doing keto? Have you tried intermittent fasting? What results have you had? Do you have any tips? Holler at me on my Little Mrs. FGG social media channels (YouTube, Facebook, IG, and TikTok) and share your stories!