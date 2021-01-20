The dust has barely settled on Christmas, yet this week’s column is about gift-giving. The credit card statements from December may throw some of us into a panic. The pandemic has hit many families hard financially. The reality is: Christmas will be back in 339 days, and we have a whole year ahead of us to celebrate birthdays, graduations, baby showers, engagements, weddings, and anniversaries.
Even if COVID hasn’t financially impacted you, secondhand gifting is good for the environment and for the soul, whether that means sharing a treasured piece of family history with family and friends or just something awesome you found at a thrift store that you know someone will love. Gifts don’t have to be brand new to be appreciated or loved! It’s about the sentiment and the delight a gift can give that rules in 2021.
I’ve shopped for secondhand goods all my adult life. Junking is my “Love Language.” Luckily, I married into a family that also has the junking gene. My mother-in-love and husband (FGG)’s aunt, Ginger, are avid thrift store shoppers. We all love a good yard sale and collectively feel there is no shame in rescuing a perfectly good item from someone’s trash pile. Somehow, the junking gene skipped FGG, but, luckily, he is happy to indulge my addiction (maybe because he is outnumbered).
There may be concerns about shopping secondhand because of possible COVID exposure being passed through the secondhand goods. The reality is: everything we buy has been touched by human hands, even if it is packaged. Keep the goods out in the garage for three days and then wipe them down with antibacterial cleansing wipes or wash them to reduce risk.
I’ve always embraced giving secondhand gifts to my family. Sometimes, these gifts include passing on family heirlooms or treasures; sometimes, they involve thrift store shopping. The vintage NBC director’s chair I gave our daughter, Bella, for her 20th birthday this past year is one of her favorite things! It was $10 at a local antique mall. She loves the television show, 30 Rock, and it reminded her of the show. It’s a conversation piece, and adds flair to her bedroom. It reflects her interests. Kids do not gauge the value of a gift by whether or not it is brand new. This chair was in good condition, and it was something that I knew would delight her. Those are the only things gift recipients really care about when receiving secondhand gifts: condition and connection. For Bella, the connection was her favorite show.
A gift can also be meaningful because of family connections. Our daughter, Julianna, received a family afghan in a rustic basket as part of her Christmas gift. She has her first apartment, and she was looking for some handmade blankets to decorate her living room. We discovered the afghan in our family home here in Ripley after moving up this past May from Florida.
I’ve recently branched out and begun to give secondhand gifts to friends, as well. What is wrong with giving a friend a secondhand gift in good condition if you know they will love it? My personal assistant, Hope, has recently jumped on the bandwagon of giving secondhand gifts. I was a tad stressed when she arrived to my house one morning this week. She was all smiles coming through the door, and exclaimed, “I have a surprise for you!” She pulled out a beautiful dress that was just my style from behind her back, and proudly explained that she found it at Salvation Army in Ripley for only $3! I don’t know what pleased me more: the dress, or the fact that I had successfully converted Hope into a secondhand gifter! That $3 dress made me feel like a million bucks. It was a sweet gesture to let me know she cared about me, and it helped me get off the struggle bus that day.
So, here are a few of the main reasons we need to normalize the giving of secondhand gifts:
1. It’s good for the environment/reduces carbon emissions. Did you know it takes about 1,800 gallons of water to grow enough cotton to make one pair of jeans? The clothing industry is notoriously brutal on the environment, but they are not the only industry responsible for carbon emissions.
When you cut down on the production of any mass-produced goods, you cut down on the amount of waste and pollution created by factories manufacturing new products that would otherwise fill these needs.
2. Secondhand gifts support the local economy. When you buy used items from Facebook Marketplace from local people or shop in a local secondhand shop, you are supporting our community. Some Facebook Marketplace sellers are moms and dads trying to make ends meet for their family during this pandemic; others are local businesses. Shopping local at secondhand stores, such as Second Time Around in Ripley or the Salvation Army thrift store, helps us because a healthy local economy is crucial for a strong local community.
3. You can save money by gifting secondhand. Secondhand gifts are usually less expensive than the retail. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want to save money. It gives me a sense of pride to be a good steward of our family’s financial resources, and I love the rush that “beating the system” gives me by not paying retail! Oftentimes, I shop my house for secondhand gifts. We were blessed to buy a house full of family treasures. To pass on some of these treasures to our children has been gratifying. The key to success has been matching the gift recipient with an item that we KNOW they will love (like Julianna and the family afghan). Secondhand gifting is a common sense way to save money without skimping on providing valuable and meaningful gifts for our friends and loved ones.
4. Secondhand gifts can be unique! My mother-in-love, Becky, and I have done a thrift store Christmas gift challenge for the sheer pleasure it brings us to go on the hunt! We know each other very well, and know what each other loves. We set a budget, and then go about shopping for secondhand gifts that are unique and delightful. We shopped separately for Christmas 2019, and then did a “big reveal” on Christmas Day. I loved seeing her reaction to a secondhand wreath I redesigned!
In 2020, we mixed it up. We shopped together, and had a blast calling out each other’s names across the aisles, holding up things we found for the other person. I’m sure we got a few confused looks from fellow shoppers, but since I often film for my YouTube channel while I am thrift store shopping, I’ve gotten used to the puzzled stares. Becky found the most amazing blue and white Chinese vase and pink and blue floral planter and stand for my dining room. I found several unique Christmas wreaths for her Florida condo. Not only do we love the gifts themselves, but we love the memories we made on our 2020 Christmas shopping escapade! 10/10 would recommend.
Shopping secondhand is not the only option available when buying gifts, but it is a great option. Just remember to use condition and connection as your guide. A gift should be in good, used condition. When someone feels a connection to something, it becomes meaningful. Let’s remove the stigma that secondhand goods are no less worthy of a gift because someone else loved them first. It may not be new, but it’s new to you! It’s 2021, and it’s time to make some new rules. That includes changing the societal norms around gift giving, and it starts with each us.
