A feast for both the eyes and the palate. Highly Instagrammable. Charcuterie Boards and Grazing Tables are trending, and this week's column will get you up to speed and making beautiful food displays for your guests like a pro.
Our "Gay-zing" Tables
The Gay family likes to celebrate. I was not raised by my mother-in-love, Becky, but I got her celebratory gene by proxy. Becky is The Hostess with the Mostess, and I can only aspire to follow in her footsteps.
Every time I entertain, I strive to shake things up. Searching online for creative food presentation ideas is how I got interested in grazing tables. It was 2019 in pre-COVID Florida. Seventy-five people were coming to dinner in just a few weeks to celebrate my becoming The Little Mrs. FGG.
As you know, I am a big Facebooker. I was in an ALDI group on Facebook. Group members would often post photos of their grazing tables and charcuterie boards. I was intrigued by the visual appeal of the modern-day cornucopia represented in these photos. Their artistic, exciting culinary creations piqued my interest. One member mentioned another Facebook group called "Show Me Your Charcuterie." I joined that group, too, and the incredible creations left me gobsmacked. I got excited. A "Super Extra" spread was what our guests needed. I thought to myself, "Self: you can do this." I pitched my plan to FGG. He told me what he always tells his staff: "Execute." So, I executed.
Alas, after a trip to Aldi, with a list I compiled from my research in these two groups, I returned home with $300 worth of food to feed seventy-five people. To make a long story even longer: the day of the party, we hired someone to clean the house. The cleaning lady abruptly left several hours early to care for an ailing child. All my charcuterie food was patiently waiting in their packages for me to artfully display them. I was harried, trying to get the house looking semi-decent before everyone arrived, and it took longer than I expected. Before I knew it, hours had passed, and the party was starting in an hour.
I swear, Becky must have telepathy, because she arrived early, gently calmed me and suggest I go get ready, and she stepped right in and set up the grazing table with my friend, Jennifer. The two of them saved the day with their magical transformation. Our dining room hosted a slew of culinary delights that you would've never guessed were just ALDI items in packages a short time beforehand and elevated the spread to the level of something you would see in Southern Living. That was the first of many "Gay-zing" tables. And: spoiler alert: it was such a huge success that our friends and family are still talking about it, two years later (and you can find videos of this and other past grazing tables on The Little Mrs. FGG's YouTube channel and Facebook page).
So, What is a Grazing Table?
Sometimes, people mistakenly call the grazing table a buffet. But technically, a grazing table looks different than a buffet. Generally, a grazing table is filled with dishes that can be served at room temperature and stay fresh for a long time.
What is a Charcuterie board?
Charcuterie varies slightly from its older brother the grazing table in a few key areas. The Charcuterie tends to have more sightings of your typical meats and cheeses, but is often accompanied by olives, and breads with jelly or jam.
Yes, grazing tables can incorporate these as well if you'd like, but the Charcuterie can lean slightly more savory than sweet, with additions of gherkins and such. The goal of Charcuterie is to perfectly contrast each bite with a curated array of flavor profiles, where a grazing table is more of a general smorgasbord full of all sorts of things. So, when we think of Charcuterie – it's the more artistic flavor pallet experience, where a grazing table might have a more artistic visual appeal.
It is possible that a grazing table can have several different charcuterie boards that are incorporated with different types of cheese, olives, meats, dips, nuts, a variety of bread, etc. amongst the grazing table, but you cannot go wrong with a grazing table arrangement filled with different flavors and tempting dishes.
When it comes to choosing between the Charcuterie Board vs. grazing table, it is vital that hygiene should not be compromised, especially during a global pandemic. Grazing tables are perfect for a wedding reception, house-warming parties, and other occasions where hundreds of guests are invited. However, you must make sure that there is enough space around the table to reduce crowding and ensure there are ample serving utensils to avoid food contamination.
What goes on a Grazing Table?
There are many things that you can put on your grazing table. You can impress your guests with the decoration and dishes that you put on the table. There is no specific list that you should follow while preparing the chart of groceries for a grazing table. You can place flowers to make the table look more aesthetic. However, people tend to binge on loads of cheese during the holidays and special occasions.
Generally, there is no restriction on the number of cheeses you serve on a grazing table. For example, you can keep Gouda, Goat cheese, Cheddar, Gruyere, cheese soaked in Merlot, Manchego, etc. Different dishes of meat can complement a grazing table. For example, Capicola, Soppressata, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, etc., along with these mouthwatering dishes, you place various olives, chocolates, pieces of bread, and banana chips, dried apricots, etc.
How to decorate your Grazing Table:
Flowers carrying mild fragrances are the best option to go with while decorating your grazing table. You can put dry flower petals and leaves to give the table a more pleasant look. Short vases with beautiful flowers will add magic to your table. Also, these vases are easy to move. With short vases, you can change the layout of your table at the last minute as well.
Fresh greenery, including herbs, can take the place of flowers. The morning of our party, I clipped a bunch of branches with green leaves off my neighbor's overgrown, yet decorative, shrubs (with their permission, of course), washed and dried what I cut, and set them on the table, around the boards.
You can also maximize your décor with aesthetic candles. Aromatic candles can increase the beauty of your table, just make sure that: 1. they aren't too overbearing and 2. They are placed safely. If possible, place candles on different shelves or platforms. Decking the table with contrasting heights and lights will be visually appealing for your guests.
If you fill your table with different international delicacies, like different cheeses, herbs, meats, etc., you can place mini-chalkboards to let your party-goers know what each item is. This will be the perfect way of informing your guests what they are putting on their plate. You can buy mini chalkboards online or at Dollar Tree.
How do I keep a Grazing Table fresh?
There are many people who want to arrange the grazing table ahead of time, and for good reason: these things take patience and a long time to craft. In such cases, you need to ensure that the fruits and veggies stay fresh for a long period. The freshness and taste of the food matter when you are inviting people for a feast.
Veggies like carrots, radish, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. should be kept in separate containers or baskets. They can look colorful too when placed separately. There is always room for fresh fruits on a grazing table. Oranges, strawberries, figs, grapes, etc., should be kept in the covered containers so that they remain fresh for several hours.
How do you arrange Grazing Table?
Arranging a grazing table can be personalized according to the occasion. You can give your arrangement a theme, or you can add a beautiful backdrop as well. To give a grazing table more of a "forest feel," you can place a bed of green leaves on a wooden table along with some short vases.
You can put different props and accessories in accordance with the theme and color scheme of your grazing table. Matching linens, serving utensils, and pieces that go well with your theme can be used. Generally, it is suggested to use a large size table so that several guests can reach the dishes at the same time. You can repeat a few dishes on the table because the idea behind a grazing table is to deck the table with food.
One of the most important tips for arranging a grazing table is to cut the food into small pieces so that the guests do not use any knives. All the items should be in bite-sized portions. Place fruits and veggies of contrasting colors and textures so that the table looks more tempting.
Additional tips for beginners:
*3 ounces of cheese per person is a good rule of thumb, and it's worked well for me.
*Go for a mix of hard and soft cheeses.
*Choose your meats, fruit, and dip to complement the cheese.
*Seasonal fruits will always elevate a charcuterie board. I'll start by picking cheese that complements the wine being served, then go from there.
*Be very aware of your guests' dietary restrictions. Put crackers off to the side or opt for gluten-free options for people with celiac. ALDI's beet crackers taste normal but are a fun color. Or: opt for gluten-free pretzels! Honestly, I like the gluten-free ones better than regular Pretzels and they're crunchier, like crackers. Schär brand is the best gluten-free brand by far for everything: bread, rolls, cookies, and crackers! Go sweeter and get rid of the meat if you have a Muslim friend who can't eat pork. Put nuts in their own bowl so those with allergies can still graze. If applicable, void soft cheeses so any pregnant guests can graze without thinking. It's so nice to just mindlessly pick at a big board of delicious food. Charcuterie boards are meant to bring people together, and those small changes mean so many more can enjoy.
Example of an ingredient list for a Charcuterie board (and many more are available on Pinterest):
Cheese: Brie
Pesto Gouda
Irish whiskey-soaked Cheddar
Meat: Prosciutto
Wine-soaked Salami
Produce: Green Grapes
Blackberries
Dried Apricots
Honeycrisp Apples
Crunch: Pistachios
Pita crackers
Cheese Sticks
Dips: Superfruit Jam
Honey
*You can have a board any time of the day! Breakfast boards are an easy way to start. Play around with setup and aesthetics before tackling a huge meat and cheese board.
*Search YouTubers for help on layout and techniques. For example, I'm still learning how to do a "meat" rose, but videos have helped tremendously! I also check Pinterest for different charcuterie color schemes to give me some creative ideas.
Tips to gathering safely around shared foods:
Here are a few preventive tips to help everyone enjoy the holidays with everyone's favorite comfort foods.
Enlist the "If you touch it, you take it" rule.
Remove joint serving utensils, enable your party members to use their own utensils to limit the amount of hands touching the same tools.
Avoid creating a line to get food
Keep your distance!
Remind people to never cough on the grazing table or Charcuterie board.
With washed hands, pre-separate curated meats and cheeses so others can easily grab them.
Ask your friends and family to avoid talking over the food/ while getting food.
To sum up the difference between a Charcuterie Board and a Grazing Table:
Be it any celebration, showers, birthday parties, anniversary party, or any other occasion, you should always impress your guests. If you have to put together a beautiful arrangement of dishes, then the argument of the difference between a Charcuterie Board and a Grazing Table doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Just remember, as long as you are taking time to prepare something fun to celebrate all of life's little moments with friends and family you can't go wrong! Go forth and celebrate!
Sources: Em and Me Studio: (312) 585-7543 email: Support@emandme.studio