Summer is here, and with it, a lift on many pandemic restrictions. Woot woot! Bring on the fun!
Weddings, picnics, family reunions, barbecues, trips to the beach and family photos.
Each event requires a highly Instragram-able “costume.” I don’t wear clothes; I wear costumes – it sounds more dramatic, which is what I’m going for.
Well, obviously, your summertime costumes should be bright and fun to reflect the season we are in. But, what do you do if your “go to” has always been black?
Today I’m announcing the summertime “Little Black Dress (LBD) Breakup” challenge! The Little Black Dress (LBD) Breakup Challenge can be applied to any dark or drab clothing. It’s a metaphor for any “safe” clothing.
That means: guys can play, too!
I don’t mean you should throw away your little black dress: you are just accepting the summertime challenge to ditch the little black dress in favor of something colorful. Keep the LBD in the closet just for the summer, and see what happens! Text “It’s not you, it’s me” to your LBD. There’s nothing wrong with it; it’s just too safe.
Then replace it immediately with any colorful costume made by Lilly Pulitzer. Lilly can be worn for all of the occasions listed above. You simply cannot be in a bad mood wearing the brightly-colored prints that Lilly Pulitzer is known for. Intrigued by the challenge? Then, read on!
I mentioned in a past column that I was contemplating writing about Lilly Pulitzer. There are many reasons I wanted to write about this iconic designer, the first, of which, was that after wearing my “Lilly” out and about in Ripley, it occurred to me that many local women had no idea who Lilly was. It is time to fill my sisters in on what they are missing!
The very first dress FGG ever bought me was a Lilly Pulitzer dress from a boutique in Winter Park, Florida. Lilly Pulitzer was a totally inspirational “boss babe.” Her story of how she created her brand is one of the main reasons I love her clothing so much. This amazing businesswoman is such a role model for me. I still wear that first Lilly dress with pride and confidence!
Lilly Pulitzer has been an American original since 1959 that the Fashion Industry has never really acknowledged.
Her iconic brand came about out of creative necessity. She used to sell freshly-squeezed juice at a little stand outside her husband’s citrus groves in Palm Beach, Florida. Tired of having juice stains all over her shirts, she began creatively stitching shift dresses with floral designs to wear in her juice stand to camouflage the stains. Customers started to ask for the dresses, and she started selling her designs in the juice stand! Soon enough, she began selling more dresses than juice, and her brand was born.
In my humble opinion, there’s NOTHING more flattering than a Lilly Pulitzer shift dress – not even your LBD!
According to Wikipedia, the company maintains 75 Lilly Pulitzer Signature Stores today (also known as Via Shops).
The brand, carried by 23 company-owned retail stores, also sells to independently owned shops and major department stores, such as Belk, Lord and Taylor, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.
In April 2015, Target announced a collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer. Within hours, the collection was almost entirely sold out, in stores and online. They relaunched in 2019, and it also sold out immediately. I was lucky enough to find one of the Target dresses at – you guessed it – a thrift store!
You can order Lilly Pulitzer online through their website. I also strongly recommend joining the Facebook Group Lilly Pulitzer Styling & More. The group members are helpful in explaining when to size up or down in a particular style before ordering from Lilly’s website. They also resell their own Lilly in the group and can help you track down hard-to-find pieces. They share photos of their collections, including home accessories and other decor.
It’s a lot of fun to see how much joy Lilly’s colorful designs bring others and how they style it and make it their own. My favorite photos are always the family photos. There’s nothing quite as memorable as a Lilly-inspired family photo, with the husband in a pair of wildly colorful Lilly shorts to match his kids and wife! Real men wear Lilly!
I took to the group to ask permission to use a few of my fellow group members’ fabulous photos in my column. There’s such a wide variety of styles, colors and patterns of Lilly! The newest collection was released July 22, just in time for you to grab some after reading this column!
Many different body types look fabulous in Lilly. Lilly is for everyone! Now, if I can just get picky FGG to buy a pair of trunks to match me!
There’s even a National Wear Your Lilly Pulitzer Day. My friend, Toni Szabo, saw my Facebook post on National Wear Your Lilly Pulitzer Day (June 20). Just this week, I saw a new comment and photo under the original post, from Toni. She commented:
“I was going to one of my closest friend’s daughter’s wedding on June 26th, and had not found anything to wear. I just was refusing to wear another black dress. My friend wore a beautiful Lilly dress for the bridal shower, but, due to both a super busy schedule and the distance of the store, I couldn’t get there, and had been debating to just order one online. I saw your post the evening you posted it, decided to take charge, and ordered two different styles. I loved them both (and kept both), and got many compliments. Thanks so much for the post. I felt like you were talking to me!”
It’s my hope that if you needed “inspo” to bring more color into your wardrobe/life this summer, here it is! The summertime challenge to ditch the LBD in favor of something colorful will not only brighten your wardrobe, it may change the way you see yourself, your fashion preferences and how you feel in clothes.
Are you ready to take the #LBDBreakupChallenge?
Do you love wearing Lilly?
Holler at me on my Little Mrs. FGG social media channels (YouTube, Facebook, IG and TikTok) and share your photos using the hashtag #LBDBreakupChallenge!