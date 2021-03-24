The true divider between North and South is not the Mason-Dixon Line: it’s the Sweet Tea Line.
As a native New Englander, I had never even seen or tasted sweet tea until I moved to Florida. Tea in the North is usually black, unsweet, and hot (which is my cup of tea). The first time I heard a friend order “tea” in a Southern restaurant back when I was in my early twenties, I assumed hot tea would appear on the table, and was surprised at what emerged from the kitchen instead. It was a tall glass filled with a brewed liquid, ice cubes, and a slice of lemon. “People drink this stuff?” I thought, incredulously. How strange. It was so normal to the Southerner I was dining with. Even my worldly Bostonian mother, who has traveled extensively her entire life, asked me, upon listening to me read her the rough draft of this column, “What is sweet tea?” I explained it to her. The moral of the story is: if you’re from the South, be forewarned if you travel to New England, “tea” means hot tea. The end.
Why am I talking about tea? FGG and I were gifted lots of teacups and a few tea sets by Becky, my mother-in-love, here at the Pine Street house in Ripley. As I mentioned, I grew up drinking my tea (the dark, hot one). I have fond childhood memories of drinking tea after dinner every day with my Nana (and any family who happened to stop by at her house that evening). I realized I haven’t sat down for a cup of tea since I moved away from New England after undergraduate school, many years ago. Nana passed away last year. I recently found a cool self-steeping teacup at Dirt Cheap and bought it. I thought of her. After that, I started unearthing all the different, beautiful, old china teacups we have from the dining room. What fun! It was time to bring tea back into my life again and celebrate Nana’s memory.
I was chatting about tea with a new friend I met at Mojos this past weekend, Louise Dunnagan, a British transplant to Mississippi. We each grew up drinking tea: I, in America, and she, in the UK. She shared her experiences with tea. I learned that afternoon tea in the UK can vary between Southern and
regions of England. She explained, “I was born in London then later moved further South. We used to frequently visit Polly Tea Rooms Marlborough. Afternoon tea was served with cakes, like a Victoria Sponge Cake, biscuits (cookies) or my favorite: scones with jam and real thick cream, preferably clotted cream. How one takes one’s tea has always been a big debate, i.e, black, or with some milk, or with lots of milk, or even cream. Something I do miss living here (in Mississippi in the good ole USA) is being able to sit in a comfy chair in a tea room, having newspapers or books or even games scattered around…they become a welcoming, friendly gathering place which encourages conversation with friends and strangers. It would be wonderful to have a place like that here.”
Well, funny that she should say that! Hope Williams, my personal assistant, and I, recently fantasized about turning the Pine Street house into a tea room. I’ve been researching tea and tea rooms, and drinking tea on the daily. And, just like that: I am now tea obsessed. American culture is predominantly Coffee Culture. There are plenty of coffee shops, but not many tea rooms. Why, I wondered? I decided to use my column this week to promote the underdog of the two beverages, which, I have since learned, really isn’t the underdog, when you look at the world as a whole. Tea is the second most consumed drink in the world (second only to water). You can probably guess from reading my column that I am not lukewarm about my interests (just ask FGG, who hears about every single one of them, all the time)! Tea is steeped in history (pun intended), and I’ll be sharing the history of Afternoon Tea and how to host your own tea party in today’s column.
Afternoon Tea is the most quintessential English custom, but, as a child growing up in the Greater Boston area, I had no idea where our family after-dinner tea tradition came from: I just knew that we engaged in this ritual every day as a family (including the men in the family: my uncle, grandpa, and brother).
I learned from talking to my new friend, Louise, that “Afternoon Tea” isn’t just drinking a cup of tea: it involves light food. As classic as a cocktail hour, a full English tea replaces the formality of an evening gown with fanciful hats and tiered cake stands full of treats. While still an elegant affair, tea party attire and decor can be modified to fit a particular theme, making it a perfect activity for a baby shower, a birthday, or any gathering of friends. Now that the world is slowly starting to open back up, with eased COVID restrictions and guidelines, maybe it’s time to start thinking about an elegant, unique way to celebrate getting back together with family and friends. An Afternoon Tea is the perfect way to gather friends with flair.
A Brief History
of Afternoon Tea
Tea drinking enjoys a long, illustrious history. Drinking tea became common within the United Kingdom in the seventeenth century, although enjoying it in the afternoon was not popularized until later. In the 1840s Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, would entertain and host a small meal around four o’clock in the afternoon while dinner was commonly served closer to eight. By the 1880s, this break for tea become a fashionable social gathering for the bourgeoisie. British colonial rule helped transition tea from an upper-class beverage to a drink enjoyed by every social class that remains popular in the nation to this day.
Traditional afternoon tea today, much like how the Duchess of Bedford would have served it, consists of a selection of dainty sandwiches, scones, cakes, and various pastries. Silver teapots and delicate bone china are commonplace for the time-honored affair.
As fate would have it, in the midst of my new tea obsession, I happened to stop into The Junkers Parlor II Antiques in Corinth on one of my serial “junk therapy” excursions. The shopkeeper, Rick Smith, and I started talking about my tea room idea. He brings me to the back of the shop, and lo and behold: there are multiple vintage hats, perfect for a tea party. Naturally, I bought them all, and rolled them out to the Mrs. FGG mobile in a large trash bag. Even though I have no idea if I’ll even follow through with making the Pine Street house into a tea room or not, I needed. These. Hats. Perhaps it was a nod from Nana that Hope and I should just go ahead and have a tea party, just because. I figured, at the very least, Hope and I could wear the hats, look fancy, and have our own tea party, and that’s exactly what we did! Every day is worth celebrating, so why not do it with a tea party? I also invited my friend, Marisa Crofford, who comes to the house weekly to “beautify” me before FGG gets home from one of his business trips. He does NOT need to see me with my hair all frizzy and dirt smeared across my t-shirt and face. Bless you, Marisa, and bless your curling iron and portable spray tan machine, too. I thought we could celebrate Marisa’s recent birthday at the tea party. Bonus points for me for timing this event around Bella being home from college for six days!
Tea Expert, Dr. Maripat Quinn of Charlotte, North Carolina, provided me with tips to host my own afternoon tea. Open this lady’s vein, and tea comes out! Dr. Maripat was kind enough to help me with the “how-to’s” of hosting a tea after I asked for tips in a Facebook tea group. She has a personal library of about fifty tea books and has spoken and written about tea for over forty years.
Maripat feels that whether enjoyed singularly, with a friend or two, or a full-blown afternoon tea party, each way of enjoying tea has its charms. For Maripat, the first rule of tea is that it should never, ever be rushed! She says, “This is time taken out of your day, for the relaxation of having tea. With one to two friends, have a choice of two cookies and perhaps a few petit fours. If there are three or more guests, you are talking about an afternoon tea party.”
Pro tip: Maripat urges, “PLEASE don’t ever make the mistake of calling this high tea! High Tea is seldom eaten in the United States. It’s a hot meal, eaten with knife and fork, and served at the (high) end of day. Another group declares that high tea is served on a high table (dining table).”
If you are invited to Afternoon Tea, a simple hostess gift is customary. A favorite hostess present could be chocolate-covered strawberries or cherries, a new set of floral paper napkins, or a pair of candles.
Refreshments
Serve appropriate tea party food. Tea party food should be eaten with minimal utensils. Tea sandwiches, scones, muffins, and cakes are popular accompaniments. A traditional British tea is served with clotted cream and jam for the scones. Clotted cream, Louise’s fave, is a beloved British delicacy made from thick, full cream cow’s milk. It’s difficult to find authentic clotted cream here in the States, and, if you do, it can be quite pricy. I found The Pioneer Woman’s clotted cream recipe on Pinterest, which is a Devonshire Cream that can be used on scones. If you can stir softened cream cheese, butter, and sour cream, you can easily make this. Check it out on Pinterest.
Are you familiar with those tiered tea stands that are super popular in home décor now? I didn’t realize that each tier had a purpose when used for a tea party, until I started researching. You can find these tiered stands at thrift stores, HomeGoods, Amazon, and other retailers, or you can make a tiered stand using plates, candlesticks, and E-6000 adhesive. Instructions are on my The Little Mrs. FGG YouTube channel. The pretty, dainty refreshments served at Afternoon Tea are often served on these three-plated, tiered display piece. There is a practice to where one puts certain types of food. Tier practices vary in different parts of the United States.
Essentially, guests will work their way up or down the tray. Depending on who you talk to, tea party sandwiches either go on the bottom tier of the tea tray or the top tier. Popular tea party sandwiches are made on soft white or brown bread with the crusts removed. Include a variety. Cucumber sandwiches are the quintessential option, and I had never eaten one until we had our tea party. Egg salad, simple ham and swiss, and salmon and cream cheese are all popular tea party choices. You may opt to put them on their own separate dish rather than on the bottom tier of a tea stand, and: do not use toothpicks in your sandwiches! You’d never see them at an afternoon tea.
Setting the Table
When planning a tea table, be sure to have the essentials. One should have available a number of sweeteners, lemon, honey, milk, and cream. Something else I learned from Maripat is that spoons for tea cups are NOT the same as dinnertime tea spoons. Afternoon tea spoons are smaller. We used cappuccino spoons at our tea party. Cloth napkins are preferred, but paper napkins with floral prints may be used, too.
Remember, an Afternoon Tea is an elegant affair, so the table decorations should reflect that. On your tea table, have a small vase of 3-4 flowers. Keep it simple. Have tea/salt shakers for those who need to put it on their sandwiches. Among the sweets, have a selection of fruit and/ or cheese. Fruit can garnish each tier. There should be small silver tongs to serve the first course. Have one set of tongs for every two people. Have a carafe of iced water available.
Depending in the style of tea served, either loose or bagged, have a covered bowl in which to put the teabags. If you are serving loose tea, have the tea strainers over each tea cup, along with a small plate to put it after its wet and has a few leaves caught. Some people are just fine if their tea has leaves in it. Old timers used to “ read” tea leaves after one finished drinking. You would turn the cup over the saucer, wait a moment for any lingering liquid to drain, then turn the cup right-side up. The “ reader” then looks at where the leaves are positioned in the cup. There are books full of the symbols and significance of levels within the cup.
The main tea pot, which only has hot water inside, can sit atop a specialty stand, that houses a small candle sheathed in aluminum. It burns to keep the water hot. As an alternative, you may wish to use an electric kettle. Fully committing to get back into a daily tea ritual, I splurged for the HadinEEon 1.7 L Glass Electric Tea Kettle on Amazon. It heats a large amount of water quickly and quietly.
The other tea pot may have a strong oolong, which can be weakened by adding the hot water or cooled by adding a touch of ice water. I prefer giving guests a choice of teas.
Many people enjoy Earl Gray tea. Darjeeling and a a flavored tea (apricot, peach, apple, mint) make a nice mix. I would not include herbals, which technically are not teas, but tisanes.
Tea is best served hot and poured from a kettle to a porcelain or ceramic teapot and then to a china teacup. If you enjoy hosting and drinking tea, think about investing in a vintage tea set.
Enjoying Afternoon Tea
You’ve invited friends, set your table, and provided refreshments. Now, it’s time to relax and enjoy some tea together. There is a custom of appointing an honorary “ Mother” whose job it is to pour the tea into the tea cups. Sometimes, the hostess is Mother. It is considered an honor to be asked. I was the “Mother” at our tea. Another variation I have seen, is for a ‘sister’ to be asked to help cut and serve any cakes or sweets that are not on one of the three tiers.
Keep in mind: afternoon tea is mainly intended for socializing. Avoid serving too much or having items that will be too heavy.
A nice, chatty, small tea party may take about 1 1/2- 2 hours. The hot water can be refilled once.
Twice means you have overstayed your welcome.
Solo Tea
Maybe you’re just not ready to gather with others yet. That’s okay. Host a tea party for one. It’s cold outside! Indulge yourself with a nice, warm cup of tea as a daily ritual, just for you. Come on, Southerners: I know you can do this!
As in my family tradition, tea drinking is more than just consuming a beverage: it’s a ritual. As previously mentioned, I am in a Facebook group called Afternoon Tea Across America, which is where I met Maripat. She says, “When I have a solo tea, the best accompaniment is 1-2 cookies, best is shortbread cookie.” Another one of our members, Jill Miller Crayton, shared this:
“This is my self care.
I sit in bed and watch Downton Abby or some other English period drama.
It has to be on a tray, there is not usually food (this was leftover from my tea), just a pretty teapot, a lovely cosy, and yummy tea. It makes me feel special and it makes me happy. If you don’t do this, I highly recommend it.”
Around the world, tea is enjoyed in a variety of ways, in a variety of settings. With regard to world of tea: the more I learn, the more I realize I don’t know. What I do know is that my tea obsession may lead to bigger things here on Pine Street, and, as I research, I’ll continue to engage in my daily ritual of a hot cup of tea.
I hope your curiosity is also stimulated about tea, and you’re inspired to go out and learn more about the glory of tea. There is SO much to learn about, including, but not limited to: English tradition, the main categories of tea, how to brew a great cup of tea, foods that pair with tea, how to steep tea, Asian Vs Western style of brewing, and homeopathic uses for tea.
As I mentioned earlier, I called my mom in Boston to listen to me read the rough draft of this column. When I finished, I asked her to tell me more about her memories of our family tea-drinking ritual. It turns out that my grandmother started drinking tea because my Italian great-grandmother, Nonnie, would occasionally have an upset stomach, and would send my Nana and Papa to the North End in Boston to pick up chamomile tea from a special Italian shop (apparently, it was difficult to find). Nana became a tea drinker, as well, and the rest is family history. Despite the differences on either side of the Sweet Tea Line, both Northern and Southern traditions harmonize here in the family home on Pine Street. I continue my Northern family’s tea tradition, celebrated in beautiful teacups and pieces we have from FGG’s Southern family. Tea time is my daily “me” time.
There are a variety of tea-related resources online to further your knowledge. Just Google “tea courses” and enjoy your Tea Journey, as I am!
“Whatever the shape of your teapot,
Whatever the flavour of your tea,
God can still mightily pour you out
To refresh another in need.”
What are your favorite teas? Do you incorporate drinking tea as part of your daily ritual? Do you think I should make Pine Street into a tea room? Holler at me at: littlemrsfgg@gmail.com and also send me any tea party pictures you might have! Be sure to follow all The Little Mrs. FGG’s social media.
Sources: Louise Dunnagan, Tiplersville, MS, Dr. Maripat Quinn, Charlotte, NC, invaluable.com