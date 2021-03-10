I rescue, repurpose, and resell.
I am a hero, not a hoarder.
FGG and I ran a yard sale for about six weeks after moving into the Pine Street house, which was packed to the rafters with years of family treasures, leaving us not much room to move in Our Florida Lives in Two Trucks. Out of necessity, we had to make some hard choices regarding what to keep, toss, donate, and sell so that we could fully move into our house (and I think we might still be recovering from that ordeal!).
The column this week is all about selling secondhand goods. I no longer battle the Mississippi heat while swatting mosquitoes and haggling with neighbors when I have some unwanted treasures to sell. I get more cash for my treasures without having to worry about getting sunburned and sweaty, lugging heavy tables and tarps and setting up signs. I have figured out a better way to do it, and I will share it with you in this week’s column.
Last week, the column was about buying secondhand goods. I took you on a “field trip” to the Goodwill Outlet in Hernando, providing essential shopping tips for your adventure. If you recall, I happened to run into some college students who were also professional resellers at the outlet. Reselling secondhand goods has become a booming business in 2021, and those Ole Miss college boys I met at the Outlet had a system. Their niche market was vintage t-shirts, and they modeled the shirts themselves online, selling on websites such as Depop, Mercari, and Poshmark. They started last year with two carts full of merch in their dorm room and have made between $40-$50,000 selling their t-shirts online. They quit their minimum wage part-time jobs and now these young entrepreneurs rent a storage unit to house their inventory. Ballers!
There are SO many resellers out there, and your very own Little Mrs. FGG is one of them!
I have been junkin’ and reselling treasures for years as a hobby. Maybe you have recently lost a job or are looking for ways to supplement your family’s income. Maybe you just want to sell some items to save up for a vacation.
Whatever your motives, you can 10/10 turn flipping secondhand goods into a full-time gig and become a Baller, like those Ole Miss boys I met!
Here are some helpful tips to get you started selling secondhand goods.
Look around the house. What do you have that you want to sell that is in good condition?
Clean your stuff up and get it looking good. Do you have a niche, like vintage t-shirts or designer purses? Even better!
Shop at yard sales, flea markets, and the Goodwill Outlet in Hernando for merch to sell.
Remember when you are searching for items to sell that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Pop those tags!
If you are not sure what is selling well online and would like a little direction, use eBay to see what you can expect to get for your items. This will help you to price them.
Decide how you want to sell: In person, online, or both. I will give you tips for each below.
Follow all state and local business laws for setting up a reselling business if this is going to turn into a business for you.
Tips for Selling Online:
If you do not already have one, open a PayPal account (paypal.com) to process online payments. You will need a bank account. Set one up if you do not already have one.
Be sure to have an email address set up that you will use to connect to your online selling platform(s).
Choose your platform(s). If you want to start small, you can sell individual items on eBay.
You may wish to open an online store on eBay, Etsy, or DePop (for vintage goods). You can also sell directly on Facebook Marketplace or Instagram and arrange for local people to pick up their items on your porch if you have social distancing concerns. Upscale, nicer clothing can go to Poshmark or Mercari.
Research each site and the requirements and limitations of each. There will be fees involved, so price your merchandise accordingly. Get a shipping scale to help you calculate shipping costs if you decide to ship. You can get FREE Priority Mail envelopes and boxes at the post office.
Think of a compelling title to get shoppers to click, including descriptive words, age of the item, brand name, and NIP (new in package) or NWP (new without package).
If it is gently used, say so.
Always be honest about condition.
Write an accurate listing description.
PICTURES SELL ITEMS! Take good, clear photos, noting the measurements of your items (or clothing sizes) and photograph any flaws. Get a halo light for lighting from Amazon if you have poor lighting in your home, or a light box, to make your photos more professional. Use a photo editing app to adjust lighting, if needed. If you are taking photos in a room, be sure it is clean.
No one wants to see an unmade bed or underwear on the floor in the background of your vintage Louis Vuitton purse (which, you need to make sure is authentic, because selling counterfeit merch is a federal offense!).
When selling clothing online, if you can get a mannequin to display the goods or have someone who can model them (you do not have to photograph their head), even better than just having it hanging on a hanger in the photo. Disclose if your home is nonsmoking and no pets. You do not want an unhappy customer complaining their VanHalen t-shirt reeks of smoke and cat urine. It is bad for business. Think about getting a handheld steamer on Amazon.com to smooth out wrinkles (under $30).
Then, list your item on the site. Be responsive and polite when you receive buyer inquiries about your item.
When it sells:
CONGRATS! Ship it promptly, making sure breakable items are well-protected, keep it classy and show your appreciation with a little “thank-you” note (and ask the buyer for positive feedback on the site you used to sell it).
Leave positive feedback for your buyers if they paid promptly and were nonproblematic. Building a great positive feedback rating as a seller will bolster sales. Your reputation is everything when selling online. Do not forget that!
If you have a TON of stuff to sell, you will need to get organized. Get shelving and/or racks for your inventory, and keep track of what is listed, what is sold, and what needs to be listed.
Communicate with customers. Let them know if you have a particular day you go to the post office or that they can save on shipping by combining items and offer to hold items for them if they need to purchase something else from you before you ship. Communicate, communicate, communicate! And be nice!
Facebook online reseller groups will most definitely be valuable resources for you as you begin this journey. You can learn so much from the reselling community by reading the posts, and you can ask for help when you need it.
Brick and Mortar Sales:
That means selling in a physical location (a shop).
Depending on what you sell, you may wish to get into a flea market, like First Monday, or a local antique mall. Let’s talk about antique malls first. I am a total hobby seller, and I thought a little “pop up shop” inside 2nd Time Around in Ripley would be so much fun! I was on a waiting list at first, hoping Cecil would call and give me the chance to proudly display my family’s antique and vintage treasures (the ones that we opted NOT to keep), home goods I upcycled, crafts and candles I made, and, hopefully, make a few bucks in my own little 10x10 pop-up shop! That fateful day finally came last week, and Hope, my assistant, and I scrambled to assemble our shop. Pine Street Vintage is now up and running inside 2nd Time Around. I’ve made about $450 in my shop since last week, so I would say it was a good move!
I prefer to call it a pop-up shop instead of a booth, because it truly is a little mini-shop. If you have been reading my column, you know I am throwing my money at Cecil in 2nd Time Around every single week, so how perfect is it that I now have a little “shop” there? Much of what I write about in the column or on my blog is in shop (including my gnomes, my hand-poured soy candles, and my pecan toffee, which is so addictive, it’s called “crack.” I had a booth when I lived in Florida about six years ago, and I missed the fun of it.
I love going in every day and seeing what sold, and re-setting my booth when inventory gets low, or changing it around for different seasons and holidays!
For the convenience of just being able to rent a booth and not having to process transactions or stay all day, be prepared to pay a percentage of your sales to the shop owner, and just work that percentage into the prices of your items. Not having to play “shopkeeper” means I can load up my booth and leave, so if FGG decides he needs to take me to Asheville or Vegas for a weekend, I’m all in. I’d rather be hitting the slots than stuck behind a cash register! You will also be paying monthly rent (and I’ve already made more than enough to cover next month’s rent in my first week).
Of course, if you decide to get a booth at an antique mall, like I did, my tips are as follows:
Shop your local antique malls and determine what kinds of goods are being sold at each to decide where you’d fit best.
Call local antique malls to see if you can get a booth or get on a waiting list. Relationships are everything. It helps if they already know you because you are a customer. My shop is inside 2nd Time Around in Ripley, and there is a waiting list. There may be opportunities for more vendors there opening up in the future, so if you are an antique or vintage collector, artisan, artist, or craftsperson, you may wish to stop by the shop during business hours and speak to Cecil about potentially getting space there when some opens up. The address for 2nd Time Around is: 830 H City Ave S (Hwy. 15), Ripley, MS 38663, behind Red Cap Liquors. Phone: (662)882-0627.
Find out if there is a contract or not. Read your contracts and make sure you understand the shop owner’s expectations regarding what you can or can’t sell in your booth, upkeep, and if customers ask for an additional discount. Communicate, communicate, communicate if you have any questions!
It’s okay to start small to see how you do. If you get a big booth, you’ll need help loading it, and probably a truck. Hope and I filled up our vehicles multiple times to fill my space and ran back and forth with the vehicles between Pine Street and the shop for three days straight to get all set up (and then ticket all the items)! I did not want to miss out on increased traffic in town due to First Monday, and I had a strong weekend of sales because we hustled.
Be sure to have adequate display shelves and put as many items up high, off the floor, as you can. Ticket everything, and mark items that aren’t for sale as “display only.”
Pick an antique mall that’s not too far from where you live so you can update your booth. At minimum, my recommendation is to reload your booth once every two weeks. If you’re really close by and have the time, like I do, you might go several times a week to freshen up your booth. What you don’t want to do is dump off your storage container items, never rotate out items or restock and cross your fingers and hope for huge sales numbers. That’s not how this works, and if that’s what you want to do, then this method of selling is probably not for you. Successful booth vendors are hands-on and keep their booths fresh.
When items aren’t selling, either mark them down, move them around, or pull them out of the booth for a while, and replace with other items.
You’ll need to have a continuous stream of inventory if you have a booth, so if you don’t own a treasure trove of goods or get excited about the thrill of the chase and shopping for new items to fill your booth, you might want to just sell your goods online, without having to worry about filling empty spaces in your booth when things sell. You either have the junkin’ bug or you don’t. This should be FUN. There will be challenges, for sure, and tough days, but overall, it should not feel like a chore or a huge hassle.
Join a Facebook group for Antique Mall Resellers.
Set up social media sites for your booth and promote your inventory online to maximize your sales.
Generally, a rule of thumb for Antique Mall booths is 80/20: 80% of the merch is vintage or antique, 20% of the merch might be new or crafted. If what you’re selling doesn’t fall within these guidelines, and you still want to try Brick and Mortar sales, try a flea market, like First Monday!
According to their website, it’s your place to sell just about anything you want!
Each First Monday of the month since 1893, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, small business owners, sales representatives and residents and families have all sold a wide variety of new and used merchandise at First Monday Trade Day. In fact, the average seller makes $250 - $1,000 per weekend.
Ideal extra income
Renting a space to sell your stuff at First Monday is quick, easy and a smart way to make some extra money. There are outdoor seller spaces for Saturday and Sunday in the main flea market area, which is an ideal location to sell household items or to host multi-family sales. You can rent a table to display your stuff, and you can keep your spot in the reserved area if you are interested in selling for more than one weekend.
For sellers who wish to become more permanent vendors, opening a booth can be an effective business opportunity. They offer open spots, sheds and other buildings to accommodate your selling needs, starting as little as $25.00 for the entire weekend.
Often new sellers use an outdoor space to “test-sell” new products for a few weekends, and, if business is strong, decide to move to the reserved section at First Monday. Many of their sellers have been there for decades.
For more information on selling at First Monday Trade Days, call t 662.837.4051 or write firstmonday@dixie-net.com.
Enough reading for today. Go dig out those secondhand items. It is time for you to make it rain!
Have any tips that you have for selling secondhand goods that I have overlooked that you would like to share? Holler at me at littlemrsfgg@gmail.com.
Be sure to follow The Little Mrs. FGG’s social media pages YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for lots of thrift store shopping hauls! Check out Pine Street Vintage’s page on Facebook @pinestreetvintage and @pinestreetvintageshop on Instagram!