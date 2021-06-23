By Lauren Gay
If cleanliness is next to Godliness, where does that put the litterbugs who are ruining this beautiful city (and county)?
Litter can be defined as trash and household toxic substances that are improperly disposed of on both land and in water. I’ve been blessed to live in many beautiful places, including Boston, Massachusetts, Orlando, Florida, high up in The Great Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina, and Maui, Hawaii. Never have I seen litter as pervasive as it is here in Tippah County. It just boggles my mind. Generally, my tone in this column is upbeat. I am a “live and let live” type of person – that is, as long as what you do doesn’t hurt anyone. Litter affects all of us, so I am taking a hard stance against it in my column this week.
Litter is not only terrible for our environment but did you know that the presence of litter can negatively affect property value? I own a real estate company. I know that, for many, our homes are the biggest investments we will make in a lifetime. All it takes to cause this decrease in property value and quality of life (and, oftentimes, an increase in taxes to fund cleanup efforts) is to see litter in parks, streets, schools, and shopping areas.
According to a Keep America Beautiful study conducted in 2009, here are the indirect costs of litter:
· 93% of homeowners said a dirty neighborhood would lower the value of property in their eyes and would influence their decision to buy.
· 40% of homeowners said litter would reduce a home’s value to them by 10%-24%.
· Business development officials who are paid to bring businesses into an area (which results in a larger tax base and more jobs) revealed that 35% of them felt litter would have a negative impact on a company locating in their area.
· When speaking to real estate agents, KAB said 55% of them believe litter reduces a property value by 9%.
· 60% of property appraisers said if they saw litter, they would decrease the value of a property.
· According to the National Association of Home Builders, litter in a community reduces overall property prices by about 7%.
When you add up the dollar value of ALL homes and buildings in an area, the impact is ENORMOUS.
Beyond the impact on property value, those who carelessly throw their trash around show an embarrassing lack of pride in our community. So many of us take great pride in living in Ripley. I have invested many written words here in my column in an (unpaid) effort to build up this community, my adopted hometown. It is shameful how much trash there is floating around Ripley. So many residents and business owners are trying to promote Ripley as a great place to live, work, and play, and trash floating in the streets is a slap in the face counteracting these efforts. FGG and I have picked up everything from discarded gloves to broken alcohol bottles to wrappers of various sorts just outside our back door. Trash blows into our yard on the daily. It doesn’t go well with our landscaping.
Lately, FGG and I have been enjoying the warmer temperatures by walking an hour a day outside.
Just this morning, our route took us past the new Nance Park. So much planning, time, care, effort (and money) is being put into the new park by the City of Ripley, Ripley Main Street Association, and the citizens of our community.
There are new benches and swing sets, music equipment, and even a garden. Our daughter, Bella, created the map of Historic Downtown Ripley, which is on display there. Walking by this morning, admiring the progress on the park, I observed that there were two new trash receptacles on either side of a new bench, and someone decided to leave their plastic drink cup ON the bench instead of just throwing it away in the trash can. The litterbug couldn’t take ONE STEP to properly dispose of the cup? Unacceptable. Imagine this same mindless behavior repeated thousands of times, and you have a literal mess, like the one we have here in Ripley (and in most of Tippah County).
Whether the litter is intentional or unintentional, large or small, litter can drastically affect the environment for years to come.
I talked to Mayor Chris Marsalis about my observations regarding the inordinate amount of litter on the streets of Ripley. He said, “The City agrees it’s a problem. City forces pick up litter as much as possible (when we are caught up on other duties). The City is an annual sponsor of the Tippah Trash-Off. When the jail has inmates that the Sheriff will allow on the streets, we use inmate labor as well.”
Jon Grisham, mayor-elect of Ripley and current alderman, echoes those sentiments.
“Litter is most definitely a problem in our community,” Jon agreed. “When new businesses come to look at Ripley, they see this, and it plays a factor in their decision on whether or not to invest here. I’m often asked why the City does not write more tickets for littering (Miss. Code Ann. §97-15-29 cites penalties for littering: First conviction: fine between $50 and $250, with the option of community service, payment of damages, removal of waste, and payment of agency costs. Subsequent convictions: minimum and maximum fines doubled). Most people won’t throw out trash in front of a cop, so it’s difficult to police the situation. The City has done, and will continue to do, all it can to combat litter. We are very grateful to the people in our community who volunteer their time to pick up litter. It’s a big problem, and we need all of the help from the community that we can get.”
The Tippah County Trash-Off was held in May.
Community volunteers participated in this community-wide trash pickup. Over 700 heavy bags were turned in on one day alone, and also a small mountain of aluminum cans was turned in at Ripley Feed, according to the Trash-Off’s Facebook page. Bella was among the volunteers who participated.
She came back from a morning of county trash cleanup feeling depleted and overwhelmed. She did not realize just how much trash there was polluting our roadways until she tried to pick it all up.
While county cleanup efforts are obviously very much needed, it’s a reactive approach. How about we just eliminate the need to even organize such events by being responsible humans and NOT LITTERING? It’s not too difficult to put trash in a waste can (and cover that can securely so the trash doesn’t blow all over the neighborhood)! As a child, I was taught NOT to be a litterbug, and I was always very afraid to litter. What has happened to our society to make people think this behavior is acceptable? I just cannot wrap my head around the question, “Why?” as I take my morning walk past an endless stream of garbage.
Where do litterbugs think all this trash is going?
And, the bigger question is: why do people litter?
I took to Google to find answers. I typed in, “Why do people litter” in the search bar.
The City of Chicago’s website popped up first. The City of Chicago had answers.
1. People litter because they do not feel responsible for public areas like streets and parks. The more they litter, the more it becomes a habit, and the worse the community looks.
2. People usually litter outside their own neighborhood where their trash becomes someone else’s problem.
3. People litter because they believe someone else – a maintenance worker or responsible neighbor – will pick up after them.
4. Once litter starts to pile up, people feel even less responsible for adding to the litter. If an area is clean, people are less likely to litter.
I know I can’t be the only one annoyed by this disgusting behavior. One of my Facebook friends recently posted that she witnessed someone throw a Styrofoam food container out the window of her car while driving down her street. She took a picture of the trash left by “Rhonda” (that’s the name written on the container). Rhonda pitched the container out of a moving car (apparently still full of perfectly good green beans) and had no regard for the fact that her litter became someone else’s problem. Not only is Rhonda’s container litter, but it is Styrofoam (polystyrene). The Society of Environmental Journalists states that it requires about 500 years to decompose. Help me, Rhonda. Help, help me, Rhonda: keep your litter out of our streets!
Are you as tired as I am of people littering and dumping in our city?
At Litter-Bug.org, YOU can post your witness account, description, and evidence of Littering and Dumping! Neighbors, communities and law enforcement can use Litter-Bug.org data to help prevent and deter future littering.
Ripley Main Street Association is starting a beautification committee. Elizabeth Behm, Director of Ripley Main Street, says, “We have plans to be an affiliate with Keep MS Beautiful. We’re looking for people to join us in coming up with ways to help eliminate litter throughout our county and people who are willing to volunteer their time to this committee through training. The Keep MS Beautiful affiliation will give us tools, resources, programs, grants, and special incentives to join and help beautify our town.”
If you are interested in learning more, please contact Elizabeth at the Ripley Main Street office: (662) 512-0226, email ripleymainstreet@gmail.com, or send a message to Elizabeth through the Ripley Main Street Facebook page.
You can also get involved in Mississippi’s litter prevention efforts by adopting a section of a state-maintained highway and commit to keeping it clean and litter-free. Our family has applied to the Adopt a Highway program. We are anxiously awaiting approval of our application. If our application is approved, we agree to:
· Provide manpower to pick up litter on both sides of a one (1) to two (2) mile stretch of highway.
· Agree to pick up litter at least four (4) times per year.
· Agree to abide by all MDOT program safety rules and guidelines.
· Submit an Activity Reporting Form after each pick up
MDOT will:
· Provide official safety vests, gloves, trash bags and “Workers Ahead” traffic safety signs.
· Provide, free of charge, an Adopt-A-Highway sign displaying the name of the adopting group.
· Provide safety rules and guidelines.
· Remove litter bags after pick up at prearranged locations.
Anyone can apply to adopt a section of highway: fraternities or sororities, civic organizations, church groups, scout groups, and commercial or private enterprises. If you are interested in adopting a highway, contact Michelle Williams: (662) 842-1122.
If you drive around, you’ll see the Adopt-a-Highway signs.
Ironically, most of them are surrounded by litter. Apparently, most groups have forgotten that they adopted a section. Adopt-a-Highway reserves the right to cancel any agreement due to failure to meet provisions of the program. Please get out there and clean up your adopted highway if your business, group, church, or organization is already committed to this program.
I’ve resolved to take trash bags and a pair of gloves with me on my next walk.
I’ll be interested to see how much trash I can collect in an hour and will post my “trash haul” on The Little Mrs. FGG’s Facebook page.
Maybe you and your family could do the same. Parents: please teach your children not to litter. Remember:
your children are watching you.
Set a good example. Before carelessly tossing another item out the window or looking the other way when someone else does, consider the impact you can make on the environment by recycling, reusing, and disposing of waste properly.
Remember: we are ALL responsible for keeping our city (and county) clean. Your behavior does make a difference!
For some reason, there are some people who don’t think it’s cool to care about the environment. When I get discouraged, I just remind myself that I am doing what I can to make a difference. I hope you will, too.