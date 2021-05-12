I had insomnia at 1 a.m. So, naturally, I did the worst thing to do when you can’t sleep: I picked up my phone and got on Facebook.
Hope and I had been hard at work decorating Seersucker Hall. I always like to get feedback from the Facebook design groups I’m in. This drives FGG sideways because he says I should just trust myself and not ask for opinions. So, I ignored his advice. I posted the “before” and “after” of our second story landing in the Grandmillennial Design group.
Grandmillennial style is a rebellion against the minimalist grey, mid-century modern, and farmhouse trends. It’s gaining popularity since the pandemic. It’s “granny chic” with a twist.
Roxy Te Owens, the founder of the next-generation furniture brand Society Social and the host of ABC’s TV show “Localish,” says, “A grandmillennial space invites you in; it exudes a sense of comfort and warmth brought to life through the mix of natural materials such as wicker, rattan and wood paired with the beautiful organic texture of tassels, ruffles and pleated skirts.”
Grandmillennial Eclectic is my jam. We have this great window niche on our second story landing at Seersucker Hall that was crying out to be zhushed (that’s the term for redoing or fluffing something up to improve it). The inspo for the change was my thrifted P. Kaufmann “Best in Show” $4.99/ panel Goodwill drapes that I got in Cocoa Beach, Florida (such great thrifting there!). The four drapery panels have fancy dogs all over them, with chinoiserie (blue ginger jars and pagodas). Not cheap fabric. So fun! I have had these drapes for months. I had to use the drapery here in our new old house, which we moved into in March, a few blocks away from Pine Street. At about 2 a.m. the morning of my insomnia marathon, I deleted my photos of the redecorated landing and started working on it again. I could do better. So, I’m not joking when I say I had been working on this for two days straight. It deserved its own column for that reason alone. This is “use what you have” decorating. I bought nothing to complete this project. The stuff on the landing came from different rooms; I just “shopped” my own “inventory” at both houses.
Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change. Here is the progression of pictures from before, during, and after I ripped the landing apart again at 2 a.m. It’s a process for me every single time I re-imagine a space. I share my thought process with you in the photo captions. I have a file in my brain that contains ideas from every HGTV show decorating magazine, and Pinterest, so that’s where my process comes from. All that’s in a mental file, but I can’t remember any of my online passwords....