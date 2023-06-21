Welcome to Tim’s Time. It’s another new month in our lives. This month’s column asks you as readers of the Southern Sentinel to look into the vision of Benton and Tippah County.
I would like to start out by saying it’s great to be from Tippah County. Tippah County has a lot to offer. Tippah residents are fortunate to experience a rural, ‘down-home’ way of life unknown to many Americans. Tippah is rich in its unique lifestyle of small-town festivals, patriotism, friendliness, and neighborly love.
Benton County has a lot of the same descriptions as Tippah County. Benton County is known for its great hospitality.
Speaking of small-town festivals, Benton and Tippah County is the best counties there is to help a special need or on a special call. For example, if you attended the Tippah County Relay for Life event you saw and experienced what “coming together” for a special event looked like. We had everything you needed to enjoy all at one time. When Benton County holds its Farmer’s Market on the square, you see good, hard working, people enjoying a great morning of fellowship and developing friendships.
As we approach on the summertime months here in Benton and Tippah County, I have a feeling that we will see great things accomplished in our counties with businesses and industries. One thing that I know for sure, we will continue to see Benton and Tippah County progress continue through the pages of the Southern Sentinel and in the lives of each of you. I’m from Tippah County, and I’m very conscious about the county’s progress.
As we work together on promoting Benton and Tippah, and making our counties a better place to live for the next generation, we will accomplish our goal, of keeping the vision alive, if we work together to make it happen.
We have a very progressive communities, which is a great place to live and work.
In Benton and Tippah County, we have an outstanding education system with dedicated principals and teachers who give students their all each day.
Our county leadership works hard daily toward the progress of Benton and Tippah County.
In my vision of Benton and Tippah County, I see our local industries continuing to help that progress for generations to come. I foresee that we will continue to try to provide the best healthcare facilities. My vision also shows me our local law enforcement agencies continuing to work closely with the Southern Sentinel providing the community with the news city and county residents deserve.
Benton and Tippah residents owe a great deal gratitude to the men and women who keep our counties safe. The officers who deserve special recognition are all the city and town policemen, Benton and Tippah County Sheriff’s departments, the wildlife officers, highway patrols and narcotics officers and all the caring firefighters and rescue squads. If a man, woman, or child in Benton or Tippah County is ever in need, all they have to do is call upon one of these fine services.
As for the Southern Sentinel, my personal promise to every reader, subscriber, advertiser, and to every citizen of Benton and Tippah County is to continually strive to create a unique, reader friendly, family-oriented newspaper whose purpose is to inform and entertain our readers and serve our county with excellence and to live up to our motto; “We are the Southern Sentinel!” We are the news, we are the sports, we are the community and we are here for you!
I want to keep the Southern Sentinel informative to our readers, fun, and entertaining. I would like to continue to challenge our readers, spur your imaginations, and engage your minds offering your information and comments to us, so that we can all work together to keep Benton and Tippah County’s vision alive. It is up to us to continue the “down-home” community support and love.
Growing up in Tippah County and living here all my life makes me proud to serve as your general manager of your local community newspaper. My staff is geared toward providing you with excellent service the moment you walk in the door. The Southern Sentinel will always be a community product filled with community service.
From the bottom of my heart, I’m very thankful for the opportunity to serve as the general manager of the Southern Sentinel. I look forward to continuing to serve our wonderful counties. I feel privileged to be a part of a community with filled with great people.
With the Lord’s help and with the community support our Vision for Benton and Tippah County will stay alive. There’s no limit to what we can accomplish. I challenge you to get involved with your community today.
Contact Tim Watson at 837-8111 or e-mail at tim.watson@journalinc.com
